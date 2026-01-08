The Pitt season two: Where to watch Noah Wyle’s Emmy-winning drama in Australia

The Pitt has been a landslide success ever since its debut, and cleaned up at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

Noah Wyle takes on the leading role on the series, and it is not his first time playing a medic, as he famously rose to fame on ER in the 90s.

His role as Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch won him the award for Lead Actor in a Drama series both the Critics Choice Awards and the Emmys, 26 years after he last nabbed a nomination for ER.

The Pitt‘s debut season also won in the Outstanding Drama Series category at both prestigious awards ceremonies, in another major win for Noah, who served as executive producer.

Fans have been waiting for almost a year for the return of The Pitt, and thankfully, it’s finally here!

Advertisement

Scroll on for everything you need to know about watching The Pitt in Australia.

The Pitt is back for a second series after Noah Wyle won big at the Emmy and Critics’ Choice Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch The Pitt season 2 in Australia?

The Pitt airs on HBO Max and can be watched with a direct subscription or by signing up through Amazon Prime Video.

If you have a Prime account, you can add an HBO Max subscription directly to your account, typically for an added $11.99 per month with ads, or an extra $15.99 ad-free.

Advertisement

The entire first series of The Pitt is available to stream on the platform, and the second series will land on January 9 in Australia.

The show will be made up of a shorter 12 episodes this time around, compared to series one’s longer 15-episode run.

To watch The Pitt now, click here.

Noah stars in the leading role in the medical drama. (Credit: HBO Max)

Advertisement

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt is a gritty American medical drama, which is set in an emergency department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Each episode follows a single 15-hour workday and offers an intimate and realistic look at all aspects of hospital life.

It explores the daily, personal struggles of the staff, workplace politics, and issues relating to understaffing and underfunding.

Created by ER‘s R. Scott Gemmill, the show stars Noah, Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Taylor Dearden, and Patrick Ball in leading roles.

Advertisement

Will there be a third series of The Pitt?

The doctors will be preparing themselves for another long shift, because The Pitt has already been renewed for season three!

HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys announced the news at the show’s season two premiere in Los Angeles.

Advertisement