Harry and Meghan to release Diana documentary on Netflix

They recently extended their partnership with streaming giant Netflix, and now reports from the UK suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be weighing up a documentary on Princess Diana – sparking fury from royal fans.

Advertisement

The Sun reported that Harry, 40, is considering contributing to a show which would coincide with the 30th anniversary of his mother’s death in 2027.

“If Harry wants to do it, then Netflix will bite his hands off,” a source told the outlet.

Princess Diana with a young Prince Harry in 1987. (Credit: Getty)

The doco is reportedly one of a long list of potential programs that the couple could produce with Netflix as part of their new “first look” agreement.

Advertisement

But royal fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts on a potential show – some called the idea “despicable” and others described it as a “sell out”.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swiftly told the Independent that the reports were “not true”.

Netflix has already confirmed a second series of Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, as well as a holiday special to air in December.

The streaming platform has also committed to a short film about orphans in Uganda, titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.

Advertisement

But Harry and Meghan’s new projects haven’t yet seen a repeat of the success they enjoyed with their tell-all series Harry & Meghan back in 2022.

In that, they candidly revealed details about their personal relationship and the challenges they had faced as working members of the British Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan memorably shared a lot on the Netflix show Harry & Meghan. (Credit: Getty)

Memorably, Meghan told the show she was “really intent on being single” when she met the prince over Instagram, after a video of her came up on a friend’s feed.

Advertisement

“I had my career, I had my path, and then came H,” the former Suits actress said. “ I mean, talk about a plot twist.”

Also in Harry & Meghan, Harry talked about Diana, remembering a childhood filled with “laughter, happiness, and adventure”.

He also paid tribute to his mother, saying she did “such a good job to protect” him and his brother William.

“Paparazzi used to harass us to the point where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the travelling press pack,” Harry told the doco. “That made me feel really uncomfortable from the get-go.”

Advertisement

“Rarely do we have a holiday without someone with a camera, you know, jumping out of a bush or something,” he revealed on the show.

“Within the family, within the system, the advice that’s always given is, ‘Don’t react, don’t feed into it.’

“There was always public pressure with its fair share of drama, stress, and also tears, and witnessing those tears. You could always see it on my mum’s face, and I guess those are the moments when I thought, ‘Hang on, what am I? Who am I? What am I part of?”

Prince Harry has previously opened up about his late mother. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In a speech in London, honouring the 10-year anniversary of Diana’s passing in August 2007, Harry revealed that he and William – who were close at the time – could “separate life into two parts”.

“There are the years that we were blessed beside us with the physical presence of both our mother and father. And then there are the 10 years since our mother’s death.

“When she was alive, we completely took for granted her unrivalled love of life, laughter, fun, and folly. She was our guardian, friend, and protector.

“She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated,” Harry continued.

Advertisement

“She will always be remembered for her amazing public work. But behind the media glare, to us, just two loving children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world.

“We would say that, wouldn’t we. But we miss her. She kissed us last thing at night. Her beaming smile greeted us from school. She laughed hysterically and uncontrollably when sharing something silly she might have said or done that day. She encouraged us when we were nervous or unsure.”

In the same speech, Harry also mentioned his father, whom he credited alongside Diana for giving him and William a “stable and secure childhood”.

“To lose a parent so suddenly at such a young age — as others have experienced – is indescribably shocking and sad,” he said. “It was an event that changed our lives forever, as it must have done for everyone who lost someone that night.

Advertisement

“But what is far more important to us now, and into the future, is that we remember our mother as she would have wished to be remembered – as she was: fun-loving, generous, down-to-earth, and entirely genuine.”