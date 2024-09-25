The Block turns against Maddy & Charlotte after secret property flipping past revealed

The Block newcomers Maddy and Charlotte have been put on blast by their fellow contestants after their previous experience with home renovations was exposed.

Despite turning out two rooms of their own and entering week three on Phillip Island, the other teams have kept the Sydney sisters at arm’s length.

And now, it looks like this divide is only set to worsen!

The situation is expected to escalate on Sunday when the girls will be confronted for their “lies” by their fellow contestants. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Upon their arrival on site, Mimi asked the girls about their prior experience after hearing builders talking about it.

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week, Maddy said they “were honest” from the beginning.

“We told her our story of renovating houses – we never lied. If the others had asked about our experience, we would have shared it, but they never did. It’s not on us to tell them the nitty-gritty.”

Unfortunately, Mimi seemingly forgets this exchange has taken place, getting riled up with her fellow blockhead when a video is unearthed by Haydn’s wife Chelsea shining a light on their careers as ‘property flippers.’

While the girls defended themselves, claiming they had never gone out of their way to be deceitful, the other contestants weren’t having a bar of it.

“They flat out lied,” a frustrated Haydn shared with the publication.

“They told us they were accountants – they didn’t mention they’d flipped houses. They asked for advice on how to do things within a build, yet they obviously knew it all.”

Kylie was less than impressed. (Credit: Channel Nine)

To make matters worse, Charlotte and her carpenter friend Jack are caught by the other teams sneaking around the other houses to see their competitors progress while they are all out on dinner.

In an unlucky turn of events, however, the duo are caught in the act at House 1 by Kylie and Brad, the former describing their behaviour as “immature” and “suspicious.”

“I don’t want people traipsing through my property when I’m not home. Or without my knowledge,” she complains to the camera.

Given that the other teams have made a point of excluding the girls, we can’t say we are surprised that the girls took advantage of being left out and went for a walk-around.

Caught in the act. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The developments come one week after their builder Zak controversially quit after a series of escalating disagreements.

Maddy and Charlotte have previously shared with New Idea that while they were competitive, their lives didn’t depend on it.

“We weren’t going to be competitive if it meant creating enemies.”

It is worth noting that the girls have not lied about their past, but simply have not discussed it with their fellow contestants.