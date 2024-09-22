The Block’s Maddy & Charlotte: ‘we are not here to make enemies’

New pink team members Maddy and Charlotte are keeping their eyes on The Block’s prize – even if fellow Blockheads Kylie and Brad are trying their best to throw a spanner in the works! The sisters tell New Idea they were originally surprised by the ‘welcome’ they received from some of the other contestants.

Maddy, 24, says there were “a few people that probably weren’t thrilled to see us. We got a bit of a cold introduction, a bit of a cold shoulder … we got introduced to Kylie and she kind of like, gave us a bit of a look up and down. You could clearly see all over her face that she was not happy to see us.”

During kitchen reveals this week, married couple Kylie, 37, and Brad, 32, made sure the sisters didn’t take the win. Visibly nervous after seeing how close their scores were, Kylie whispered to Brad she thinks “it’s House 1” in which he responded, “not if we snake them.”

They purposefully played their ‘bonus point penguin’ advantage to secure the win by half a point.

“They got a 10, it’s not even their house. I’m salty about that. So yes, I’ll take the win over them, thank you,” a riled Kylie said to camera.

The new Blockheads are keen to take the win. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The sisters tell New Idea: “It’s not like we kicked [former Blockheads] Jesse and Paige out … we were asked to take their place 24 hours before and here we are, so you know we weren’t there to be threatening to anyone, we were just going to give it our best shot.”

The girls might be youngest Blockheads in history, but they’ve made it clear they aren’t intimidated.

“We’re competitive but our life doesn’t depend on it,” they tell us. “We weren’t going to be competitive if it meant creating enemies.”

A source close to the show tells New Idea: “Kylie was told for weeks that she had no idea what she was doing [by the judges] and that her choices were terrible.

“She was already hugely p–sed off when she met Maddy and Charlotte and she crumbled. I don’t think she instantly hated them, but she definitely saw them as a threat – they’re young, beautiful and full of energy,” the source adds.

Our insider also revealed the show is having an effect on Kylie and Brad’s marriage.

“What the public don’t realise is the toll it’s all taken … the emotional roller-coaster she’s been experiencing dealing with being separated from her four kids. It’s a lot tougher than what the fans think.”