Exclusive: Former Block contestants unleash in alcohol-fuelled TikTok rant

The beloved hosts and judges of The Block have been betrayed by a shocking 47-minute rant from 2023 contestants Leah and Ash Milton, and Kristy and Brett Beames.

The bitter, expletive-laden tirade was streamed to TikTok Live in the late hours of Friday, September 6. It came hot on the heels of current 2024 Blockhead Paige Beechey slamming the show for allegedly ignoring her pleas to get her struggling partner, Jesse Maguire, help.

While it no longer exists on the social media app, a screen recording was exclusively shared to New Idea last week. The foursome – branded last year’s villains – drew an average of 450 viewers to their video, which was apparently shot in Kristy and Brett’s kitchen. They admitted to drinking alcohol and at times could be heard slurring, with Ash announcing he’d been “at golf all day”.

Scott Cam, Shelley Craft, Shaynna Blaze, and serial Block bidder Adrian Portelli bore the brunt of their frustrations, along with their working conditions and the current crop of the show’s teams. Here, we unpack Leah, Ash, Kristy and Brett’s wild night on TikTok…

The group’s TikTok was wild. (Credit: Social media/TikTok)

Is Scotty naughty or nice?

While Leah insists “Scotty is amazing talent,” Brett claims, “He is nice until the cameras are turned off.”

Kristy adds, “He’s real mean … he rejected Kyle and Leslie’s kids!”

It was later alleged the children wanted a picture with The Block host, but according to Kristy, “He was really rude … He was like, ‘Be gone!’”

However, New Idea can reveal Scotty did in fact pose for a picture with the couple’s two children (see below).

Meanwhile, a source close to Scotty bites back, insisting, “Scott genuinely cares about the show and the people involved. He’s a down-to-earth bloke and always makes time for everyone, including the contestants.”

Scotty did meet and pose with Kyle and Leslie’s kids, despite what their fellow Blockheads claimed in their social media video. (Credit: Supplied)

Shelley and Shaynna cop it!

When a viewer asked if the foursome still talks to Shelley, Brett responds, “Not really bro, we only met her like four times.”

A show source rejects this claim, explaining Shelley attends all challenges, walkarounds and auctions, meaning all teams meet her on-screen several times a week.

Leah claims, “They just get paid to be talent. Scotty, Shelley… they’re scripted, they’re paid, they go home.”

While Kristy insists “Shelley is the absolute dream,” Brett said he “didn’t know [what was the point of Shelley].”

They reserved their strongest vitriol for interiors expert Shaynna.

“No-one gives a f–k about [judges’ opinions]. Shaynna’s a has-been,” Kristy rants. “All she likes is cushions. She needs to move on. She needs to stop worrying about above-head storage and go back to singing,” she says. “Get rid of Shaynna and bring in a builder [as an expert].”

‘The Block 2024 is boring’

“Don’t bother [with this season], it’s boring as bats–t,” says Kristy. She later added she was a fan of Paige, who controversially left together with fiancé Jesse last week.

“Maybe it will get better?” Leah asks hopefully, but adds, “Nothing engaging happens. The only interesting bits are the hot mics outside of buildings. There’s no jazz, no spark.”

The group concedes they like “the green-haired chick” Kylie.

The group shared their opinions on Shaynna and Adrian Portelli. The serial Block buyer is seen here with 2023 winner Gian Ottavio. (Credit: Media Mode and Instagram)

Leah is no fan of Adrian!

Serial bidder Adrian Portelli, who spent more than $12 million at the show’s 2023 auctions, did not escape Leah’s abuse.

“Adrian ruined it … [he’s a] flog. Come at me, Adrian, I don’t give a s–t,” she says. Kristy adds, “Have you seen those houses lately? They are all deteriorating.”

How did they get away with this?

Ash has confirmed that while he and Leah are still “on contract” with The Block, Kristy and Brett are said to be free of the show. Leah claims they did not go as far as signing a non-disclosure agreement.

The foursome made serious claims of a “toxic and manipulative” workplace on the Melbourne set, alleging the show is “scripted and controlled”. Ash even insisted he is yet to see his “final dollarydoos” from their property’s sale.

They all complained about long working days in which some contestants would “fall asleep in their hair and makeup”.

Kristy adds that contestants are paid $100 per day, with Leah saying, “That’s to keep your entire life still running.”

Despite their whinging, when Ash was asked during a radio interview last week whether he’d do The Block again, he said, “I’m a sucker for punishment, so probably.”