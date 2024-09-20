The Block 2020 contestant reveals heartbreaking health diagnosis

Jasmin Neuwen from season 16 of The Block has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 40-year-old, who took part in the 2020 season set in Brighton alongside her husband Luke, took to social media on September 19th to share the heartbreaking news.

“Unfortunately last week I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she shared, visibly emotional.

“We are devastated, given my age, no family history, and lack of symptoms. I was just heading off for my first-ever mammogram after a friend at work told me to go after turning 40. She saved my life.”

Jasmin has admitted that her prognosis is "good" as her cancer was caught early.

While Jasmin admitted that her diagnosis had left her in a state of shock, she also noted that she felt incredibly grateful that it had been caught early.

She will however still have to undergo a lengthy course of treatment to ensure her body beats the cancer.

“My treatment includes a double mastectomy, chemo, and radiation followed by years of hormone-blocking medication.”

“It’s a lot I know,” she added before imploring her audience over 40 to book a free mammogram, an action that has potentially saved her life.

“Don’t put it off. Make it a priority. You never know, it might save your life,” Jasmin pleaded.

The couple were all smiles after netting an impressive profit at The Block 2020 auction.

According to the mother-of-two, she will have her first surgery in a fortnight, followed by the long-term treatments mentioned above.

She says while her young family was still “processing” the news, they were all remaining “optimistic.”

“My prognosis is good. I’m confident I’ll beat this and come out stronger than before.”

Jasmin has the support of her family.

Devoted husband Luke chimed in telling followers that while it was a “long road ahead”, the family would “get through this.”

For their efforts on The Block, the couple walked away with $506,000 in profit after their 1910s-style home sold at auction for $3,856.000.

Jasmin and Luke share two children together, Lola, and Sonny.

Find out about how you can access a free mammogram every two years if you are over 40 here.