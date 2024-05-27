Australia became particularly curious about Matildas player Mary Fowler after her incredible performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

From her impressive debut on the national women’s soccer team at the young age of just 15 to everything she has achieved since, it’s no surprise that her fans are eager to know more about the talented athlete, especially when it comes to her personal life and relationships.

Are Mary Fowler and Nathan Cleary dating?

The rumour mill began to swirl in July 2023 that the star forward was dating Penrith Panthers premiership-winning halfback Nathan Cleary after the pair were spotted enjoying an ice cream date. But it wasn’t until almost six months later in January 2024 when the duo made their relationship official via a highly-anticipated ‘hard launch’ on social media.

Scroll on for all the sweetest snaps that Mary and her beau have shared of one another since confirming their relationship…