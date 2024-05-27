Australia became particularly curious about Matildas player Mary Fowler after her incredible performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
From her impressive debut on the national women’s soccer team at the young age of just 15 to everything she has achieved since, it’s no surprise that her fans are eager to know more about the talented athlete, especially when it comes to her personal life and relationships.
Are Mary Fowler and Nathan Cleary dating?
The rumour mill began to swirl in July 2023 that the star forward was dating Penrith Panthers premiership-winning halfback Nathan Cleary after the pair were spotted enjoying an ice cream date. But it wasn’t until almost six months later in January 2024 when the duo made their relationship official via a highly-anticipated ‘hard launch’ on social media.
Scroll on for all the sweetest snaps that Mary and her beau have shared of one another since confirming their relationship…
April 29, 2024
“Smiles are free,” a besotted Nathan captioned this photo of Mary flashing her pearly whites, a huge grin adorning her face as she snuggled up to her boyfriend’s dog Prince at Nathan’s 1.7 million dollar home on the Nepean River in Western Sydney.
April 29, 2024
In an obvious response to Nathan’s Instagram post from the same day, Mary captioned this photo of the lovebirds video-chatting with “Yes they are.”
Matildas teammate Mackenzie Arnold commented, “goals everywhere.”
When she is not playing for Australia, Mary is contracted to play for Manchester City Women’s Football Club where she plays in the Women’s Super League, meaning that the couple often find themselves conducting a long-distance relationship.
April 15, 2024
Silly and smiley.
March 27, 2024
During his off-season from NRL, Nathan flew across the pond to visit his soccer superstar girlfriend who is based in Manchester in the United Kingdom.
Here, the couple have rugged up to keep warm against the icy chill of winter in England.
March 1, 2024
“Grateful,” Mary captioned this adorable image of Nathan and her.
January 19, 2024
After more than half a year of serious speculation, Mary went Instagram official with Nathan by posting a cute picture of the two as part of a six-picture carousel.
The sweet snap shows Nathan with his arm wrapped around Mary as they both appear beaming with joy.
The Instagram account of Kayo Sports took to the comments section and wrote, “Mr and Mrs Fowler ❤️.”
Fellow soccer player Sandy MacIver also commented saying, “The launch was hard.”
January 16, 2024
Just days earlier, Nathan posted a ‘hard-launch’ of his own in yet another carousel of images – this time sharing this image of the lovebirds cuddling up on the beach.
Nathan captioned the photo “That’s life…🍦,” however, others took to the comment section with some funny remarks.
NRL player Brian ‘Bizza’ To’o commented, “Mr & Mrs Cleary 💍.”
Hello Sport podcast wrote, “It’s never just an ice cream,” while New Zealand rugby league player Justin Horo penned, “The ice cream emoji hits different lol.”
December 23, 2023
Prior to this, the couple had been photographed kissing at Sydney airport on December 20th as well as enjoying a dinner date on the Gold Coast on December 28th.
But in between, the yet-to-be-confirmed couple were also spotting getting into a scrum near Nathan’s home in Sydney, the Matildas forward having a blast putting her beau through his paces on the soccer pitch, before picking up the rugby ball herself for a lesson.
November 1, 2023
While initially, the Penrith player was quick to deny reports that he and Mary were dating when they were spotted enjoying some ice cream together in mid-2023, the Daily Mail spotted the two together in Perth in late October.
Mary and Nathan were pictured holding hands, with the soccer star resting her head on his chest. This came after Cleary flew to WA to watch Fowler play against the Philippines at Optus Stadium.
He was also spotted cheering Mary on in her next game against Chinese Taipei in early November, where she scored a goal after spotting him in the crowd. The Matildas won 3-0.