Scotty Cam rumoured to be leaving The Block after 14 years

Fans are devastated.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
scotty cam

It’s no secret that this season of The Block has been full of drama… From cheating scandals, feuds between the contestants, and one couple even quitting the show early, there has not been a dull moment.

Though this may intriguing to watch from home, The Block’s host Scott Cam has been openly frustrated with the contestants this season.

Following the rough beginning this year, it’s not surprising that Scott Cam is rumoured to be quitting The Block.

scotty cam family
Scotty is all about making memories with his three children. (Credit: Instagram)

A TV insider recently spoke to our sister publication Woman’s Day, telling the publication that Scotty has made it very clear that he is only doing two more seasons of the show.

“Scott holds The Block very dear to his heart and he couldn’t understand why anyone would leave his hit series and the highly emotional decision they made. It reinforced to him the idea of leaving on a high next year to spend more time with his family,” he said.

However, when Jesse and Paige left the series early, Scotty was reportedly more inclined to walk away in 2025.

scott cam
Scott Cam has always been open about how much he loves his job as a host on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The beloved host has been part of the series for over 14 years. His television career took off in 2000 when he first appeared on the show with Jamie Durie before later landing the hosting gig in 2010.

He has continued to appear as a host on the show every season since.

However, this isn’t the first time these sorts of rumours have circulated.

Back in 2023, various rumours spread that Scotty would be retiring soon, however, Channel Nine was quick to assure fans that this was not the case.

scotty cam
The next season of The Block is set be filmed in Daylesford. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Look, I know there’s been some rumors floating around that I am leaving The Block and my beloved Nine Network,” he told 9Now at the time.

“Unfortunately for those who might want to see the back of me, a couple of months ago I signed a long term deal. We’re ready to go!”

At this stage, both Channel Nine and Scotty Cam have yet to comment on the rumours and the future of his time on the show remains unknown.

