The Block slammed for “becoming a soap opera!”

It’s won six Logies for Most Popular Reality Program over the years, but in 2025, fans might switch things up and vote for The Block in the Most Popular Drama category instead!

Fed-up viewers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at how much the long-running renovation series has seemingly turned into a “soap opera” this season.

“It’s basically become Days of Our Lives,” wrote one annoyed viewer recently.

The Block’s milestone 20th season certainly has been filled with many melodramatic moments – from arguments with tradies to teams quitting, wild parties and even a rumoured marriage breakdown!

However, really tipping fans over the edge were the recent events that saw Kylie recruiting fellow Blockhead Haydn’s wife, Chelsea, to dig up “dirt” on Maddy and Charlotte for her, after the sisters came into The Block midway through to replace Paige and Jesse.

Chelsea and newborn daughter Matilda relocated to Phillip Island to be closer to Haydn while he was filming The Block.

There’s been non-stop drama this year! (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Kylie said to me, ‘I need you to do some digging … bit suss on these new girls,’” Chelsea told producers in an episode last week.

She managed to find a video of Maddy and Charlotte that revealed their secret careers as house flippers. This sent the other teams spiralling, and they confronted the sisters over why they were being dishonest.

“Chelsea loves to get involved – that’s her character,” Haydn said. “She found the video on Google in five minutes.”

While fans are getting sick and tired of the games, New Idea’s show source says upping the drama was a deliberate move made by producers. According to our insider, they wanted to “change gears” and target millennials because “that’s who the advertisers want”.

But the insider reveals producers “underestimated the impact casting a bunch of self-absorbed twenty-somethings would have on older viewers”.

While they assumed that having hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft would be enough to appease this demographic, it “hasn’t worked”, explains the source.

“That’s a big reason why they selected Maddy and Charlotte to replace Jesse and Paige.”

The insider adds the sisters are a hit with ‘boomers’ because they “are down to earth and not interested in the constant b—hing and backstabbing”.