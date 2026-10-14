“That was their weakness”: Jane and Shane’s biggest MKR mistake exposed

Jane and Shane looked set to be formidable opponents on My Kitchen Rules, but went home in the first round.

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Despite having some very strong opinions about their rivals’ dishes, they failed to deliver with their own menu.

Now, Angus and Simon exclusively tell New Idea the one fatal mistake that they feel doomed Jane and Shane.

“Every team told them one after the other, that you got to be prepared,” Angus tells us.

Jane and Shane were first to go home on My Kitchen Rules, and one team thinks they made one big mistake. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Their biggest weakness was the fact that they they had so much experience and were too overconfident. That was their weakness overall.”

Angus admits all the teams had very high expectations going into Jane and Shane’s Instant Restaurant, but the couple set the bar far too high.

“Because of the nature of Jane’s work, and of course, when she was giving critiques around food, we’re all going, ‘Wow, what are they going to dish up?’

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“This is going to be some top-level fine dining kind of stuff. And, to be honest, I actually think they bit off way more than they could chew.”

While they served up a complex menu, Angus believes they would have performed much better if they’d made things easier for themselves.

“I think they just didn’t listen,” he adds.

Angus and Simon felt they were too overconfident, so didn’t do enough prep. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Thanks to their complicated dishes, Alisha and Deanne argued that the couple would have been better suited to MasterChef than My Kitchen Rules.

“I guess they forgot that it’s home-style cooking and not five-star Michelin,” Alisha told us.

Jane and Shane have certainly copped criticism from their rivals and viewers alike with their outspoken comments, but one team thinks there’s more to the story.

Gatecrashers Zoe and Zac might not have met Jane and Shane during filming, but they feel that they’ve copped a bad edit watching the scenes back.

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“I believe that Jane has got a short straw and she would have been quite a different person, I really feel for her,” Zoe tells New Idea.

Zoe says the food stylist was perceived negatively because of her critical views, which she doesn’t feel is fair.

Jane and Shane divided fans on MKR with their strong opinions. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In fact, after her own cold reception from the original teams, thanks to her pescatarianism, she claims other teams got a far more “generous” edit than reality.

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“I think it’s really unfair for Jane to cop the scrutiny and horrible comments that she has because she actually hasn’t said anything off the table,” Zoe insists.

“She’s just being critical about the food. That’s her job, that’s her norm. And yet her backlash has been so excessive. To me, it doesn’t add up.”

Shane has also backed the bad edit claims while defending himself and Jane against fans amid the online backlash.

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