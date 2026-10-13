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“It was a bit unfair”: Ted and Sheridan’s hidden MKR “disadvantage”

The odds have not been stacked in their favour.
kate dennett
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Ted and Sheridan were the first gatecrashers to cook on My Kitchen Rules, but the odds have been stacked against them.

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Fellow gatecrasher, Zoe, revealed during their meal that she was a pescatarian, meaning she couldn’t eat all of their dishes.

While their rivals all found out before their turn in the kitchen, the mother-son duo had already served their entrée.

“I do feel like in that moment it was a little bit unfair,” Ted tells New Idea.

My Kitchen Rules Sheridan and Ted
The odds have been against Ted and Sheridan on MKR. (Credit: Channel Seven)
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“We would have liked to have known. But by the main course, we knew, so it was really early on, but yeah, everyone else had the benefit of going into their course knowing that there was a pescatarian at the table, and they could do what they wanted with that.”

Unlike some of their rivals, it wasn’t Zoe’s dietary requirements they had an issue with; they simply didn’t want her to go hungry.

But it’s not the only obstacle they’ve faced in the competition.

No gatecrasher team has ever won MKR, and they admit they were initially disappointed not to enter as original contestants.

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“I definitely felt like it was a disadvantage when we were, when we realised we were gatecrashers,” Sheridan tells us.

“I’m not going to lie, there was definitely a moment of disappointment.

“We knew that other people would avoid relationships, and we just felt like the gatecrasher position was going to be trickier.”

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Adding to the challenge, a Western Australian team has never won MKR, meaning history isn’t exactly on their side.

My Kitchen Rules Ted Sheridan
No gatecrasher team has ever won MKR before. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Still, the pair remain confident in their abilities and want to make it all the way to the final.

“Coming into the competition and having all those people having already set up their relationships and already formed opinions of how they were going to treat us, I think that was quite disheartening at first,” Ted says of their gatecrasher status.

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“But, me and mum were so confident in what we could do, so we never really let it get to us.”

Whether they can make history remains to be seen, but Ted and Sheridan are determined to prove the doubters wrong.

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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