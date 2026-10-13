“It was a bit unfair”: Ted and Sheridan’s hidden MKR “disadvantage”

Ted and Sheridan were the first gatecrashers to cook on My Kitchen Rules, but the odds have been stacked against them.

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Fellow gatecrasher, Zoe, revealed during their meal that she was a pescatarian, meaning she couldn’t eat all of their dishes.

While their rivals all found out before their turn in the kitchen, the mother-son duo had already served their entrée.

“I do feel like in that moment it was a little bit unfair,” Ted tells New Idea.

The odds have been against Ted and Sheridan on MKR. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“We would have liked to have known. But by the main course, we knew, so it was really early on, but yeah, everyone else had the benefit of going into their course knowing that there was a pescatarian at the table, and they could do what they wanted with that.”

Unlike some of their rivals, it wasn’t Zoe’s dietary requirements they had an issue with; they simply didn’t want her to go hungry.

But it’s not the only obstacle they’ve faced in the competition.

No gatecrasher team has ever won MKR, and they admit they were initially disappointed not to enter as original contestants.

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“I definitely felt like it was a disadvantage when we were, when we realised we were gatecrashers,” Sheridan tells us.

“I’m not going to lie, there was definitely a moment of disappointment.

“We knew that other people would avoid relationships, and we just felt like the gatecrasher position was going to be trickier.”

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Adding to the challenge, a Western Australian team has never won MKR, meaning history isn’t exactly on their side.

No gatecrasher team has ever won MKR before. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Still, the pair remain confident in their abilities and want to make it all the way to the final.

“Coming into the competition and having all those people having already set up their relationships and already formed opinions of how they were going to treat us, I think that was quite disheartening at first,” Ted says of their gatecrasher status.

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“But, me and mum were so confident in what we could do, so we never really let it get to us.”

Whether they can make history remains to be seen, but Ted and Sheridan are determined to prove the doubters wrong.