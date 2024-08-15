The Block 2024 is well underway and the drama has already begun! As much as we love seeing the new blockheads, it’s normal to miss some of the fan favourites from previous seasons.

To celebrate the 20th season of The Block, hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft are welcoming back a number of fan favourites to lend a helping hand as the newbies take on the challenge of renovating a rundown holiday park into five luxury family holiday homes.

WHICH ALLSTAR BLOCKHEADS ARE APPEARING ON THE BLOCK 2024?

There are 11 duos making a return to the show in the 20th season. Here’s who you can expect to see pop up at some point:

ALLSTAR BLOCKHEADS 2024: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

(Credit: Instagram)

STEPH AND GIAN (2023)

After winning the 19th season of The Block in 2023, Steph and Gian made the decision to spend some of their prize money on a big trip around Europe.



The two then stayed in Melbourne to try and find a buyer for the house, but also to build connections with people they had met during filming such as manufacturers and homewares suppliers.



“We began to realise our next path,” Steph told The Block Shop. “We will continue to design houses and reno but we want to do a Japandi homewares range. We fell in love with that idea. Now we are working on a new project called Japandi Estate.”

(Credit: Instagram)

ELIZA ABD LIBERTY (2023)

Eliza and Liberty quickly became fan favourites on season 19 of The Block and have managed to remain in the spotlight even after the show finished in 2023.



The two have produced a podcast called Try Before You Die where they discuss their time on the popular reality series and how it has given them a new purpose in life. The down-to-earth siblings also returned to our screens in June 2024 on Tracy Grimshaw’s new TV show Do You Want to Live Forever?



Though the sisters haven’t done any more renovating since their time on The Block, it’s not completely out of the question…



“There’s talk between us of potentially buying a house together and giving it a DIY facelift…. but I can’t see that happening anytime soon!” they said in a post-show catch-up with The Block Shop.

(Credit: Instagram)

JIMMY AND TAM (2020)

After winning The Block in 2020, Jimmy and Tam found themselves shooting another TV show called Renovate Or Rebuild and also started their own Interior Styling and Design business. The couple later found themselves back on the tools, renovating their very own dream home.



As for their personal lives, Jimmy and Tam decided to give up alcohol in 2023 and recently celebrated one year sober. “This month marks 1 whole year of no alcohol for me (Tam) it sure has been an emotional roller coaster,” Tam wrote in an Instagram post in May 2024.



“Giving up alcohol was not easy for me, I was worried I was going to lose my identity. I was known for being the life of the party, you could always count on me having a drink. It helped me to mask a lot of issues and gave me confidence. “

(Credit: Instagram)

ALISA AND LYSANDRA (2013, 2014)

Two-time Block contestants Alisa and Lysandra haven’t slowed down since their time on the show and have continued to grow their careers. The identical twin sisters founded their own company called Alisa and Lysandra Interiors, worked on residential and commercial projects, brand collaborations, their own brand Al.ive Body, and a renovation series The Design Duo.



Though we can expect to see these fan favourites pop up in the 2024 season, the twins also made a special feature in the 2022 season, judging some houses alongside Darren Palmer.

(Credit: Instagram)

RONNIE AND GEORGIA (2017, 2021)

Ronnie and Georgia went on to host a number of TV shows including House Hunt Dilemma and Dream Homes Revealed.



The couple has continued to take part in a number of renovation projects including transforming a property into a Palm Springs-inspired paradise. The former contestants documented the project in a six-part series on YouTube and gained lots of media attention when the previously asbestos-ridden bungalow was transformed into a modern dream home.



The two now amass over 158,000 followers on Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

MICHAEL AND CARLENE (2014)

Since their time on The Block 10 years ago, Michael and Carlene have taken on a range of new challenges. The happy couple released a book about vintage caravans, have a booming interior design business, and for Michael, an exciting career change to become a pilot.



Their reality TV fame saw them earning money from sponsorships, scored them trips to Fiji and Singapore, and even led to two other TV shows, Ready Set Reno and Reno Rumble.

(Credit: Instagram)

KYAL AND KARA (2014)

Since the auction, the Central Coast couple have bought a beach shack and have launched an online series on their YouTube Channel.

Kyal and Kara have had two kids together since being part of the popular reality program. They’re also ambassadors for multiple brands such as Beaumont Tiles and Mazda, and document their renovation projects on their website.



The couple is one of the most followed Allstar Blockheads, amassing over 356,000 followers on Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

TOM AND SARAH-JANE (2022)

Following their time on The Block in 2022, Tom and Sarah-Jane went on to caravan renovations and also started a podcast. Sarah-Jane and fellow Block contestant Rachel started their very own podcast, I Just Can’t, where the pair discuss all things life in their typically risqué manner.



On top of this, Sarah-Jane and Tom also welcomed their second child in October 2023.

(Credit: Instagram)

OMAR AND OZ (2022)

After winning The Block in 2022, Omar and Oz seem to have moved away from the renovation game. Oz has been working with State Member of Bankstown, Jihad Dib, and the Mayor of Canterbury Bankstown, Bilal El-Hayek, to show his support towards local needs. He has also welcomed baby number four with his wife Jasmine.



As for Omar, he and his brother decided to transform their family home, posting updates and sharing the journey with his followers on Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

DALE AND SOPHIE (2012)

Dale and Sophie have been all about family since their time on the show. In 2018, the couple welcomed Duclie Ever Vine, bringing their family count from four to five.



The happy couple celebrated 13 years of marriage in April 2024. “There’s been a lot of this over the last 13 years 😂 Happy Anniversary,” Sophie wrote in an Instagram post.



The two are both very active on social media with various small projects and brand deals.

(Credit: Instagram)

ANDY AND DEB (2019)

Deb has since become a qualified interior designer, completing the design masterclass at the Design School which was founded by fellow former Blockhead Jenna Densten.

As for Andy, who is also a much-loved comedian, he has recently headed back on tour, even appearing at the Melbourne Comedy Festival for his Everything at the Same Time show.

As well as spending time with their family, the two also embarked on a very exciting new project together, a holiday house, which they have recently finished renovating.