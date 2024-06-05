Former A Current Affair (ACA) host Tracy Grimshaw will return to Aussie screens in a new TV show titled Do You Want To Live Forever?

According to 9NOW, the four-part series will offer insights into how Aussies can wind back their biological clocks and live longer.

After an almost 18-month absence, Tracy is set to return to Aussie screens. (Credit: Getty)

Renowned physician Dr Nick Coatsworth will join her, and the duo will travel to the likes of Los Angeles, Mexico, and Japan to learn about billion-dollar breakthroughs and simple tips that could lift the limits of human longevity.

Four Australian couples (including The Block 2023 stars Eliza and Liberty) will also take part in the groundbreaking series where they will have their lives put under the microscope, and explore how they can rewind their biological clocks.

Filming for the series commenced in January and wrapped up in April. A premiere date has not yet been confirmed by Channel Nine.

WATCH: Do You Want To Live Forever? Teaser Trailer. Article continues after video.

Loading the player...

Tracy stepped down from ACA in November 2022, after 17 long years at the helm of the long-running current affairs show.

Seven months on from her supposed retirement, the Nine Network confirmed that the veteran broadcaster would be returning to work. The news was shared at their annual ‘Upfronts’ event on September 6, 2023.

“This project was Nick Coatsworth’s idea and I’m really looking forward to working with him on it. I’m keen to explore exactly what a long life will look like,” Tracy told Nine at the time.

“While in honesty I really haven’t spent my life looking for the fountain of youth, I’m fascinated by how far people are taking that search, and how advanced medicine is becoming in that space. I’m a bit of a medical nerd so the research has been a pleasure.

“For centuries people have been captivated by the idea of living forever. I am extremely excited to be working with the highly respected Tracy Grimshaw on this new series. Together, we will follow eight everyday Australians as they positively shift the dial of their health and longevity,” Dr Coatswoth added.