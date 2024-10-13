Week nine was the biggest week on The Block so far, so it’s no surprise that there were some tears, arguments, and unfinished rooms.



With Courtney and Grant winning the hallways reveal and taking home $10,000, the two started the week on a high, however, things went downhill for many teams following the Domain Listings and Buyers Challenge.



Despite coming second to Ricky and Haydn who took home $50,000 after taking the win, Kristian and Mimi found themselves at a new low and ended up “pulling the pin” on one of the rooms this week.

It seems the team who was originally tipped to win The Block may be seeing their downfall… Will Kristian and Mimi be able to recover? Only time will tell…

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK NINE ROOM REVEALS: OFFICE, RUMPUS AND HALLWAY

Maddy and Charlotte

SPENT: $38,833

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 9, Marty Fox gave 10 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9, leaving the two with 28 points in total.



The judges loved the spiral staircase and the door replacing what was a window, proving to add a lot of value to the home.



“This is a massive selling feature,” Marty said.



Darren added: “From an investment point of view, it makes this house a dual-income property.”



They also loved the lighting plan with Shaynna saying, “This is the very first time someone finally has the lighting plan right.”



Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $29,091

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 8, Marty gave 8 and Shaynna gave 7.5, leaving the two with 23.5 points in total.



The judges thought Courtney and Grant’s office space was a complete disaster as even though it was well executed, there was no point to it.



The rumpus room, on the other hand, the judges loved. The two were congratulated on the styling and furniture choices with Marty even saying it will “shoot the best.”



“This will shoot better than house one, but it won’t inspect better than house one, and it comes done to the inspection,” he added.

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $39,119

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9, Marty gave 9 and Shaynna gave 10, leaving the two with 28 points in total.



Ricky and Haydn decided to make the office space a games room and luckily, the judges loved everything about the boys’ spaces this week.



“The boys have been so smart… [they] have something none of the others have, which is the fun factor,” Marty said.



“This is the fun house, this is the fun factory, this is the one that I believe people will come and visit and it’ll be the kids that say ‘mum, dad, you need to get this one.'”

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $31,366

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 5, Marty gave 5 and Shaynna gave 6, leaving the two with 16 points in total.



Unfortunately for Kylie and Brad, this was their worst week on The Block so far and the judges had nothing nice to say about either of their spaces.



They thought the couch looking over the dining room was pointless and Marty even called their rumpus room the most uncomfortable room on The Block.



“They’ve dropped the ball,” Darren said. Shaynna even went as far as to say the room was “ridiculous.”

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $34,492

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 4, Marty gave 4 and Shaynna gave 4.5, leaving the two with 12.5 points in total.



Kristian and Mimi decided to only reveal one room this week to make sure they were upholding quality, however, the two unfortunately were not applauded for their space.



The judges described their room as a display suite and thought they had gotten the planning completely wrong. “It’s so basic,” Darren said.



“I haven’t seen a room with this many things that I like separately look so boring together,” he added.

