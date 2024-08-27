The Block 2024’s youngest couple Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey have had a very rocky on-screen romance.
From their blowout arguments to their more subtle disagreements, fans have watched as the engaged couple squabble with one another episode after episode.
However, their relationship recently reached its breaking point after an argument ended in tears.
As Jesse and Paige continue to work on renovating their main ensuite, tension between the two has continued to build as miscommunication became an issue for the two, again.
The two got into a fight after and Paige got upset with Jesse for “embarrassing” her. Paige ended up in tears and said that she needed time away from him.
“I’m sick of the way that you’ve been speaking to me,” she said.
The fight continued as the two left Beaumont tiles and headed back to the renovation site, with Paige again in tears, claiming that Jesse never listens to her.
“You never want to talk to me and you never want to listen to me,” Paige said as she wiped the tears from her face.
Fans were quick to share their opinions on Twitter (now X), stating that the two were in a “toxic” relationship.
ARE THE BLOCK’S JESSE AND PAIGE STILL TOGEHTER?
Despite it all, the couple has proved to be there, supporting each other through it all.
The Block proved to be very stressful for the two, however, Jesse and Paige have stood by each other through thick and thin.
The two are rumoured to have left the series midway through filming, choosing to quit on their own accord. “They were definitely not kicked off the show though,” an insider source allegedly told Yahoo Lifestyle.
The WA couple have confirmed their relationship in various Instagram posts over the last couple of months, sharing insights of their European holiday on their respective Instagram accounts.
The two are set to get married at the end of their year. More on their relationship here.