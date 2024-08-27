The Block 2024’s youngest couple Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey have had a very rocky on-screen romance.



From their blowout arguments to their more subtle disagreements, fans have watched as the engaged couple squabble with one another episode after episode.

However, their relationship recently reached its breaking point after an argument ended in tears.

Fans wonder whether Jesse and Paige’s relationship lasted after the show finished filming. (Credit: Instagram)

As Jesse and Paige continue to work on renovating their main ensuite, tension between the two has continued to build as miscommunication became an issue for the two, again.



The two got into a fight after and Paige got upset with Jesse for “embarrassing” her. Paige ended up in tears and said that she needed time away from him.



“I’m sick of the way that you’ve been speaking to me,” she said.



The fight continued as the two left Beaumont tiles and headed back to the renovation site, with Paige again in tears, claiming that Jesse never listens to her.



“You never want to talk to me and you never want to listen to me,” Paige said as she wiped the tears from her face.

The two have had many arguments during their time on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Fans were quick to share their opinions on Twitter (now X), stating that the two were in a “toxic” relationship.

I dont think leaving #TheBlock is going to save House 1's relationship in the long run

Way to toxic — Tiffanyy Pogmore (@TiffanyyAmbeer) August 26, 2024

At least this show is helping Paige and Jesse realise how toxic their relationship is #TheBlock pic.twitter.com/u61Pk7RHAY — Coby 💙Bluebagger Always💙 (@CobyPrigg) August 26, 2024

i really don’t like jesse… like yeah paige is a lot, but jesse has offffff energy #theblock — marisa 🧚‍♀️ (@clovdbvsting) August 26, 2024

I DONT UNDERSTAND WHATS HAPPENING PAIGE #TheBlock — Charlie (@helpimacake) August 26, 2024

The Block’s Jesse and Paige are very much still together and in love! (Credit: Instagram)

ARE THE BLOCK’S JESSE AND PAIGE STILL TOGEHTER?

Despite it all, the couple has proved to be there, supporting each other through it all.



The Block proved to be very stressful for the two, however, Jesse and Paige have stood by each other through thick and thin.



The two are rumoured to have left the series midway through filming, choosing to quit on their own accord. “They were definitely not kicked off the show though,” an insider source allegedly told Yahoo Lifestyle.



The WA couple have confirmed their relationship in various Instagram posts over the last couple of months, sharing insights of their European holiday on their respective Instagram accounts.



The two are set to get married at the end of their year. More on their relationship here.