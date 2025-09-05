The Block’s Foreman Keith breaks silence on return to show

The Block fans were left devastated when foreman Keith Schleiger stepped back from the show last year.

However, he prompted rumours of a return after he was spotted filming.

While many fans speculated he was returning to the Channel Nine renovation show, others guessed he was joining Channel Seven’s upcoming show My Reno Rules.

However, Keith has now set the record straight as he broke his silence on the speculation.

The Block’s foreman Keith has addressed if he is returning to the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Dashing fans’ hopes, he clarified that he wasn’t actually filming for either construction program.

Instead, he was shooting an advert for the Golden Gaytime Slab after signing on as the face of the product and its first “Foreman of Workplace Hunger”.

He also insisted he has no plans to join Seven’s new show My Reno Rules, which stars Adrian Portelli and former Block judge Neale Whitaker.

“I don’t even know what that show is about, to be honest with you, for a start,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

In a subtle dig at the new program, set to air in 2026, Keith said it will never live up to The Block.

Keith sparked rumours of a return when he was spotted filming. (Credit: Instagram)

“I don’t think the other reno show will stack up like The Block did,” he added.

But Keith said he would never rule out returning to The Block, particularly if they started filming closer to Melbourne.

“I definitely do miss filming. I miss being around all the crew and everything like that,” he said.

But for now, he is enjoying having more time to play golf and see his children, Ebony, 15, and Jasmin, 12.

Keith left The Block last year to launch his own business and spend more time with his wife Rebecca, and their daughters.

The skilled carpenter said he would have struggled to commute from his Melbourne home to the site in Phillip Island for filming.

Keith stepped back from The Block to be with his daughters, Ebony and Jasmin. (Credit: Instagram)

“I couldn’t see a way of seeing my children more than once a week or something like that,” he explained at the time.

“I wouldn’t have been able to commute from Melbourne; I would have had to live down there. That was always going to be very hard, and it just didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do at the time – I don’t really want to spend three months without them.”

While Keith is no longer a full-time cast member, he still loves The Block and made a guest appearance on the show’s 20th series.

