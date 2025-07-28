SPOILER! This “crazy idea” is going ahead on The Block!

The 21st season of The Block has already kicked off, and this year’s Blockheads are thinking BIG!

Advertisement

How big, exactly?

Well, best mates Robby and Mat plan to wow the judges and potential Daylesford buyers with a wine cellar.

Even though we’ve only seen one episode of The Block, and it hasn’t been confirmed on the show as of yet, we can reveal that it’s been given the green light!

We know because during the teaser on Sunday night, the pair is standing in a huge dug-out pit.

Advertisement

Robby and Mat are going ahead with their wine cellar on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

So, how will the wine cellar work?

The in-ground wine cellar will be made from a shipping container, which will be dropped into the property.

However, in order to get this “crazy idea” off the ground, Mat and Robby need to get structural engineering approval, approval from a surveyor and the local council.

Advertisement

Because all of this year’s homes are being built from scratch and have identical plans to the millimetre Mat and Robby want to stand out.

The only difference between all of the homes this year is their roofs.

However, the promo also revealed that Emma and Ben might also be planning to include a wine cellar.

Mat and Robby are ready to do what it takes to win The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Who are Mat and Robby on The Block?

The pair have been great mates for 15 years.

Robby, 37, is a business owner and barber who loves soccer and once played in the National Premier League. He also shares a son Brooks with his partner Alyssa.

“When I left to go on The Block, leaving him (Brooks) was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Robby told New Idea.

Mat is a 41-year-old hairdresser and stylist and has over 32,000 followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

But before he became one of the world’s best and most respected hair experts, Mat was one of Australia’s best figure skaters.

Before coming together on The Block, they first met in Adelaide when Mat cut Robby’s hair.

“We are just two best mates, a hairdresser and a barber, a gay and a straight,” Robby said of the their special friendship.

“I think a lot of people will connect with us really well.”

Advertisement