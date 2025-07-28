The Block judge bedridden for days after catching virus

The Block judge Marty Fox has been forced to rest after coming down with a common illness just days before the show premiered on Channel Nine.

Taking to Instagram on Monday July 28, the real estate mogul revealed he had spent the weekend in bed struggling with a bad case of influenza from travelling too much.

Judge Marty Fox has been struggling with the flu. (Credit: Instagram)

Posting a black and white photo on Instagram, a tired looking Marty could be seen laying down with his youngest daughter Bonnie, 3, keeping him company.

“Little Bon looking after dad this weekend,” the father-of-three wrote on his Stories.

“Man flu got me good.”

Despite being sick just a few hours before The Block season 21 went to air, Marty was still able to share his excitement about the new series with fans – posting a number of snaps from behind the scenes in Daylesford on social media.

Marty’s beautiful family have been making sure he is well rested. (Credit: Instagram).

“My third season as Judge and what an incredible series it is,” he captioned the images.

“It’s luxury real estate in Australia’s Spa capital so get ready to see some special properties.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first health issue to rock The Block this year.

If you’ve been wondering where Foreman Keith is, well, the no-nonsense talking project manager won’t be putting on his tool belt this season after suffering a medical emergency.

Foreman Keith shared a photo from hospital back in February. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Keith shared a health update on Instagram revealing he had been rushed to hospital.

“Ten years ago I had a full hip replacement,” he wrote in a post dated February 24.

“Last Friday I was diagnosed with an infection in that hip and I was rushed in for a three hour operation to remove the components that were easy to remove and those components were replaced. Unfortunately the infection has spread throughout my whole left leg,” he continued.

“Since the operation I have been receiving antibiotics intravenously every eight hours. If the antibiotics don’t work I will have the remaining components removed and basically have another full hip replacement. Fingers crossed the antibiotics beat the infection otherwise I’m in serious trouble.”

