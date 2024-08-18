Darren Palmer put it best when he recently said: “Hell hath no fury like Shaynna Blaze!”

The new season of The Block has just begun, but already Shaynna has gone on a social media rant with the show’s producers intervening.

Just days before the show’s premiere, the judge, 61, took to Instagram to clap back at recent online remarks she’d received regarding her appearance and style.

Her post began: “I never shy away from who I am, and just because I am in the public eye does not give people permission to shame my style and confidence.”

Shaynna (pictured with fellow judge Darren Palmer), has had a fiery start to the season. (Credit: Media Mode)

Suggesting she was done with all negativity, Shaynna added: “If you don’t like the space I take up that’s OK, but shaming is not in my vocabulary, nor my agenda.”

Shortly afterwards, the official Block Instagram account shared their own reminder for fans to tread carefully with online criticism. Part of that post read: “Personal attacks, negativity and trolling are not welcome.”

Shaynna has always been one to speak her mind, both in real life and on the show. And as the first week of episodes went to air, it was clear plenty more fireworks are coming – and Shaynna is the one lighting the match!

Judges Marty Fox and Shaynna are already at odds. (Credit: Nine)

She and Marty Fox clashed several times over the contestants’ Week One bathrooms. Shaynna concluding a heated discussion by saying: “Horns are gonna lock on this one.”

Tension brewed while assessing Courtney and Grant’s efforts in House 2 after Shaynna called on them to bring more “personality”. But when Marty, 36, disagreed, Shaynna slammed his taste as “so boring”.

The tussle continued in the divisive ‘all black’ bathroom created by Kylie and Brad in House 4. While Shaynna appreciated the “drama”, Marty said it was a “disaster”.

Meanwhile, Darren, 46, has dubbed himself this year’s “fence-sitter”.

