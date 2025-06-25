Congratulations to MasterChef contestant Callum Hann, who has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Crystal Jagger.

The Adelaide local, who is competing in the latest season of the show, was tagged in a joint Instagram post announcing the news.

The couple revealed that their daughter’s name is Fleur Audrey Hann.

“Welcome to the world, baby girl. We love you so much and you are the perfect addition to our little family,” Crystal wrote.

In the carousel of photos, they shared adorable pictures of their newborn, photos together as a family, and one of Callum holding his daughter.

MasterChef favourite Callum Hann is now a father of three. (Credit: Instagram)

“Welcome to the world, darling girl,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Elle, in 2020, and their son Henry in 2022.

The contestant, chef, author, and entrepreneur first announced the news about a new addition in March.

“A lot more love coming June 2025 🖤,” he wrote on Instagram, with his children holding a sonogram.

Other MasterChef contestants were also quick to offer their congratulations.

Callum Hann first announced news about the newest member of his family in March 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

“Awww, Fleur is just Divine. Congratulations to you both❤️,” Steph de Sousa wrote.

“Oh, she is divine. Congratulations 😍 welcome lil baby,” season one winner Julie Goodwin commented.

“Awww, congratulations, Cal and Crystal! What a beautiful addition Fleur is! 🩷” Rhiannon Anderson wrote.

MasterChef judge and Logie Award nominee Sofia Levin also expressed her joy.

“Ohhhh, huge congrats, Crystal and Cal! What a time. She’s beautiful. Love the name, too. 🧡,” she said.

The proud father of three is still in the competition and is one of the fan favourites tipped to make it to the grand finale.

According to Sportsbet, he is tipped to come second, with $4.00 odds.