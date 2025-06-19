People say that food is the language of love, which rings true for MasterChef favourites Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary, who have gone public with their relationship.

However, they are not the only ones who have met on the show.

Back in 2009, Chris Badenoch and Julia Jenkins met during the first season, where he came third and she came fifth.

After the finale, they fell in love.

“We had so many things in common, and whether we were having a drink or eating out or at a movie, we were never short of conversation,” he told New Idea in 2010. “There were never any awkward pauses, and we always laughed together, so it just naturally evolved into a relationship.”

“Millions of people have asked me why I like Chris, but if I say it’s because of his sense of humour or our respect for each other, then it sounds like a cliche,” Julia added.

“If I had a series of check-boxes, Chris would tick pretty much all of them, even ones I didn’t realise I wanted.”

Chris Badenoch and Julia Jenkins were on MasterChef with contestants Andre Ursini and Poh Ling Yeow, who has since become a judge. (Credit: Getty)

A relationship that initially raised eyebrows

At the time, their coupling was considered controversial because of their 18-year age gap. But for the pair, who have been married for 11 years, age is just a number.

“Seriously, though, I can’t fathom the focus on our ages. We like the same TV shows and the same music – it’s not like he’s talking about The Beatles and I’m going: ‘Woo hoo, Lady Gaga’,” Julia told New Idea in 2010, one year after the show aired.

Their relationship also raised eyebrows because Chris was in a relationship.

The Melbourne woman told New Idea that she was “humiliated”.

“I didn’t ask for any of this. I wasn’t the one signing up for a reality TV show. We’ve been together four years. I’ve met all his friends, and he’s met mine. It’s no secret,” she said one month after the finale.

Chris did not directly respond to his ex-girlfriend, but told The Daily Telegraph that he and Julia were both single.

Chris Badenoch and Julia Jenkins got married four years after their appearances on MasterChef. (Credit: Instagram)

Going from strength to strength

Despite these hiccups, the couple tied the knot in August 2013, in Daylesford.

In true foodie style, they had a cheese wheel instead of a wedding cake.

“11 years since cracking open our wedding cake @chrisbadenoch. ♥️,” Julia wrote on Instagram in 2024.

“Happy 11th wedding anniversary, Julia. Love you millions,” also wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Although the show led to love, Chris told our sister publication Now to Love that he did not always say they met on MasterChef.

“I’m a bit embarrassed to say how we met. I say we met on a plane because it’s technically correct. But yeah, we did season one together and we got along very well and stayed friends afterwards, and then we both became single,” he explained when he returned to MasterChef in 2020.

The couple have been married since 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

It isn’t the first time he has spoken out about the show. During his season, he was dubbed a “villain”.

“Every time I smiled or was seen laughing or mucking around, the producers cut that out because they needed me to be a villain,” he told New Idea. “I didn’t cry or wobble or become flustered, so my confidence got mistaken for arrogance, which is not the case.”

“I spent most of the time I can remember joking all the time, but they kindly didn’t edit any of that in,” he told Fairfax in the same year.

”You get people saying, ‘Well, it’s what you signed up for.’ But no, I actually signed up to do a cooking show and to hopefully pursue food as part of my career, that’s what I signed up for, and I don’t think you should have your private life dragged all over the media just because you’ve appeared on a television show.”

They have joined forces after appearing on MasterChef. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Chris Badenoch from MasterChef doing now?

Since his first stint on the show in 2009, Chris opened their restaurant Josie Bones in 2010, which closed three years later.

The former MasterChef contestant also released his cookbook The Entire Beast, and a series of adult colouring books and art books.

He launched his beer brand, Boneyard Brewing, in 2012, and then moved to the Danish Island of Bronhol. There, he honed his skills in brewing beer and making sausages.

After moving back to Australia, Chris also wrote WORM: The Adventure of WORM with his wife Julia, and they competed as a team on Iron Chef Australia.

He also exhibits his art in galleries and art prizes.

