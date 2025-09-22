Andy Lee’s $13-million mansion makeover turns into a money pit

Four years after they splashed $8 million on their dilapidated Melbourne mansion, Andy Lee and his fiancée, Rebecca Harding, are no closer to completing the additional $5 million renovations.

The restoration of 150-year-old ‘Ravenswood’, on Melbourne’s Yarra River, and the construction of a second, brand-new mansion on the property could be why the build is taking so long.

Or it could be the home’s high-spec features are also keeping the builders busy. The plans include an underground tunnel, the construction of a piazza between the homes and a bedroom featuring heated flooring and custom doors for their dog, Henrietta!

The historic property was built in 1876. (Credit: Supplied)

Clearly, as some fans have noted, money is no object for Andy, 44 – even if the project is turning into a complete money pit!

“Lost touch with the common man for sure,” commented one online, while another queried: “How many people are living in this house?”

Andy recently posted a video on Instagram to answer questions about the build.

Andy and Bec are giving it a very modern upgrade! (Credit: Supplied)

“A lot of people have been asking what the hell we are doing with this house,” he began. “That’s a very good question – I’ve wondered that as well.”

He then went on to explain that he and Bec plan to use the “heritage house” for their personal offices, complete with a private wing for guests. Meanwhile, he, Bec, 35, and Henri will live in the ultra-modern “river house”.

That property will be clad in an “oxidised copper like the Statue of Liberty”, Andy also explained. “So it’s kind of a greeny-blue and will feel a lot more warmth and disappear into the sky,” he added.

Pampered pooch Henri will have her own suite! (Credit: Instagram)

The 1950-square-metre compound will also feature a gym, pool, home theatre and a ‘mega bedroom’.

Andy cited the requirement to preserve the heritage house as is, rather than simply add a new extension, as the primary reason for adding the second home on the site.

“The architects had the great idea to build further back, so we could have … the river house, a piazza in between and we can look back at the heritage house. They’ve also created an underground tunnel between the two so it’s connected,” Andy added.