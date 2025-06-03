Hamish Blake and Andy Lee have worked together for more than 20 years across radio, podcasting, hosting, and television – and now they are set to both appear in a brand new television series for children.

No strangers to showcasing their talents on TV, they have already brought the laughs in shows such as True Stories, The Hundred with Andy Lee, and of course, Hamish and Andy’s Gap Year.

Find out all about their latest TV series below.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are both lending their voices to the animated children’s series. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Do Not Watch This Show?

The animated series is based on a children’s book that Andy Lee has written called Do Not Open This Book.

On the show, audiences will follow the beloved blue monster Wizz (voiced by Andy Lee), who refuses to accept that he’s a star of his very own TV series. So unhappy to be the centre of attention, Wizz tries to deter viewers from tuning in – with hilarious results!

It’s a premise similar to that of the book it is based on, and sure to be equally entertaining for little ones and their families alike.

In a teaser for the show, Andy introduces his character Wizz, where he jokes, “Please DO NOT watch this or tell your friends about it!!

Who is starring in Do Not Watch This Show?

Alongside Andy Lee, who is voicing the main character Wizz, Hamish Blake is also going to have a cameo on the show.

Andy’s fiancée, Rebecca Harding, has also been confirmed to star alongside the likes of Denise Scott, Joel Creasey, Kura Forrester, Glenn Robbins, Carrie Bickmore, Tony Armstrong, Pete Smith, Broden Kelly, Jack Post, Mick Molloy, Ben Fordham, and Chrissie Swan.

When does Do Not Watch This Show air?

Do Not Watch This Show will be available to watch on ABC and ABC iview from July 4, from 6am.