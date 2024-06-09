Hamish Blake has officially been recognised in the King’s birthday 2024 honours list, which this year honours 737 Australians.

The comedian was one of 341 people who received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Hamish, 42, was honoured “for service to the arts as an entertainer, and to the community”.

Hamish Blake has received an OAM. (Credit: Getty)

Among his many contributions to charity, the radio host has been an ambassador for Foodbank Victoria since 2020, an ambassador for Invictus Australia since 2018, and a foundation ambassador for Australian Standfirst Asset Management since c2020.

Hamish’s various writing, presenting, and acting credits were also recognised, as well as his various accolades, including his Bert Newton Award, and two TV WEEK Gold Logie Awards.

In response to the OAM, Hamish Blake said: “I am of course extremely honoured, and now feel very guilty I didn’t even get the King a birthday present.”

The comedian has received two Gold Logie awards. (Credit: Instagram)

The Governor General of Australia David Hurley also released a statement about the list of honours, saying: “Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not – they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community.

“Through today’s recognition we shine a light on their efforts, the impact they have and the difference they make. On behalf of all Australians, I thank recipients for their service and congratulate them on their recognition.”

Hamish Blake has been one half of comedy duo Hamish and Andy (Lee) since 2003. Together, they helmed the highest rated radio station in Australia.

Hamish shares two kids, Sonny and Rudy, with his wife Zoe. (Credit: Instagram)

While retired from radio, Hamish and Andy now host a successful podcast in association with LiSTNR.

Hamish also hosts Lego Masters and Andy presents The Hundred with Andy Lee.

Married to Go-To entrepreneur Zoe Foster-Blake, Hamish has two children, Sonny and Rudy.

Andy, meanwhile, has just got engaged to his long-time partner Rebecca Harding.