  •  
CELEBRITY

“Extremely honoured” Hamish Blake receives Medal of the Order of Australia from King Charles

Profile picture of Catie Powers
Loading the player...

Hamish Blake has officially been recognised in the King’s birthday 2024 honours list, which this year honours 737 Australians.

The comedian was one of 341 people who received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Hamish, 42, was honoured “for service to the arts as an entertainer, and to the community”.

hamish blake grey jumper black background
Hamish Blake has received an OAM. (Credit: Getty)

Among his many contributions to charity, the radio host has been an ambassador for Foodbank Victoria since 2020, an ambassador for Invictus Australia since 2018, and a foundation ambassador for Australian Standfirst Asset Management since c2020.

Hamish’s various writing, presenting, and acting credits were also recognised, as well as his various accolades, including his Bert Newton Award, and two TV WEEK Gold Logie Awards.

In response to the OAM, Hamish Blake said: “I am of course extremely honoured, and now feel very guilty I didn’t even get the King a birthday present.”

hamish and andy tuxedos tv week logie awards
The comedian has received two Gold Logie awards. (Credit: Instagram)

The Governor General of Australia David Hurley also released a statement about the list of honours, saying: “Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not – they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community.

“Through today’s recognition we shine a light on their efforts, the impact they have and the difference they make. On behalf of all Australians, I thank recipients for their service and congratulate them on their recognition.”

Hamish Blake has been one half of comedy duo Hamish and Andy (Lee) since 2003. Together, they helmed the highest rated radio station in Australia.

hamish blake zoe foster blake sonny rudy outside
Hamish shares two kids, Sonny and Rudy, with his wife Zoe. (Credit: Instagram)

While retired from radio, Hamish and Andy now host a successful podcast in association with LiSTNR.

Hamish also hosts Lego Masters and Andy presents The Hundred with Andy Lee.

Married to Go-To entrepreneur Zoe Foster-Blake, Hamish has two children, Sonny and Rudy.

Andy, meanwhile, has just got engaged to his long-time partner Rebecca Harding.

Profile picture of Catie Powers
Catie Powers

Catie is a Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea. Since 2020, she has been writing for renowned brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, WHO, Girlfriend, TV WEEK, and Now To Love. Currently, she is creating celebrity, royal, and entertainment content for New Idea, while also managing the brand’s Instagram and print-to-digital relations. When she’s not at work, you can find Catie reading a good book, or seeing her favourite musician in concert.

Related stories