Australia’s golden couple: Looking back at Bert and Patti Newton’s relationship

Bert Newton and Patti Newton were Australia’s golden couple and with 46 years of marriage under their belts.

Before his passing in October 2021, they seemed more loved up than ever.

Their love is something that Patti does not take for granted.

On November 10, she took to Instagram to commemorate their wedding anniversary, and shared a special video from their wedding day.

“What A Day!!” she wrote. “1974 ten thousand people watched Bert and I get married at Saint Dominic’s. The start of a beautiful life with the love of my life. Wonderful memories so lucky to have had him. We loved the crowd coming to see us, a day I’ll never forget.

“Miss you everyday Alb xxxxx”

The couple first met when they were both radio child stars and went on to work together. (Credit: Getty)

How did Bert Newton meet Patti Newton?

Bert first met his wife, then Patti McGrath, when they were both radio child stars and then moved on to work together at Channel Seven.

They kept in contact throughout their teens and twenties, with Patti even inviting Bert to her 21st birthday party before moving to the UK to further her career. It was then that Bert knew that Patti was the one for him.

Patti and Bert got married in 1974. (Credit: Instagram)

“I was working on the QE11 in 1974 43 years ago,” she wrote on Instagram in 2017.

“Bert surprised me and got on board and asked me to marry him. A wonderful Australia Day and the best thing I ever did xx.”

The couple were proud parents to Matthew and Lauren. (Credit: Getty)

How many children do Bert Newton and Patti Newton have?

The couple then welcomed two children, Lauren, 44, and Matthew, 48, and six grandchildren. But at the very centre of their family, they were each others’ rocks.

“We lived and worked everything that was happening on television, we’ve spent a lot of time together. If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we’ve been in one another’s pockets for well over 50 years,” Patti told Now To Love.

That’s not to say they haven’t endured their fair share of heartache.

Bert and Patti with their grandchildren and their daughter Lauren and son-in-law Matt Welsh. (Credit: Instagram)

Supporting each other through tragedy

Just one year after their wedding, Bert’s beloved older sister, Alice passed away from cancer, aged 52. Bert, then a huge TV star, was devastated.

“He loved her desperately and she died,” Patti told New Idea. “But in her time all those years ago, it wasn’t homed in on you to keep checking and to go and have mammograms.”

Not only has their son Matthew long battled his own demons, but Bert has had a number of health scares including quadruple bypass surgery, a nasty bout of pneumonia in April 2017 and many hospitalisations.

“When he had a health scare with pneumonia in 2017, it shook him to the core,” a source previously told New Idea.

The veteran entertainment also underwent a leg amputation following an aggressive infection on his toe which wouldn’t clear up.

As Bert faced this challenging new chapter, wife Patti was by his side until his tragic death, which was announced on October 30, 2021.

On the same day in 2025, Patti marked the anniversary of his death.

“Four years today we said goodbye. Miss you everyday.❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

But despite the ups and downs that come with marriage, the two continued to be one of the dedicated couples in the country.

“Patti is my oldest friend,” Bert told Now To Love at the 2018 Logie Awards.

“If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we’ve been in one another’s pockets for well over 50 years,” Patti said. (Credit: Instagram)

The secret to their relationship

So what’s their secret? Patti has previously revealed that it’s time apart.

“I think we have a great relationship because we’re not always in each other’s pocket,” she said to Woman’s Day in 2015.

Not only that, but also the ability to laugh together, and at one another.

“I think you have to have a good sense of humour, that’s something I do have, I’m always ribbing him about something. I know that he doesn’t do the dishwasher very well, but the reason I know that is because if he did do it well, I’d ask him to do it more,” Patti laughed.

