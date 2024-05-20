AI and AI devices have become a common topic of conversation in recent years and the products companies are releasing these days are becoming more and more amazing. From being able to control the lights in your home by speaking into a device, to being able to speak to it as if the device is a person, AI assistants are an incredible invention that can truly revolutionise your life.

If you know anything about AI and virtual assistant technology, we are sure you would be familiar with the name Alexa. Amazon Alexa was released in 2014 and was first used in the Amazon Echo smart speaker and the Echo Dot. Since then, smart technology has continued to grow and transform in ways we could never imagine and has been developed to further assist the user in making life that little bit easier.

We are all looking for ways to make our day-to-day tasks simpler and more enjoyable, and AI assistants may just be the answer to all our problems. With Alexa, you can plan your day, set reminders, set alarms, ask questions, and be provided with the answer simply by talking to a device.

We have searched through Amazon’s wide range of AI assistants and found the best devices for those who are intrigued by all things AI and want to see what all the fuss is about. Each device below has a different level of ability and the price obviously correlates with this. From devices that can do just about anything such as the Echo Show 10 to something far simpler such as the Echo Dot, you can decide what role you want AI to play in your life…

Top 3 Amazon Alexa Devices

Echo Show 10, $429, Amazon Echo Hub, $329, Amazon Echo Dot, $99, Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa

$429 from Amazon

The Echo Show 10 is definitely the most versatile device and offers the most assistance – the possibilities are endless. The Echo Show 10 acts as a security camera that you can securely access from the Alexa app at any time. It also doubles as a video call camera which is designed to move with you, ensuring you are front and centre of the frame no matter where you walk in the camera’s reach. If you’re looking to transform your home so you can control your lights, thermostat, or other security cameras, you can invest in compatible smart products such as Zigbee and Matter to control everything from one device.

The Echo Show also acts as a mini Smart TV with the ability to access various forms of entertainment such as music, podcasts from Prime Video, Netflix (coming soon), Amazon Music, Spotify, and more… but not just that! With the Echo Show 10, you are also able to speak and add things to your grocery list, get unit conversions, and set timers, making this device the perfect kitchen companion. When you’re not using the device for organising your life, you can put your memories on display and turn it into an electric photo frame that will rotate your selected photos.

Echo Hub | Smart Home Control Panel with Alexa

$329 from Amazon

The Echo Hub is the next level down from the Echo Show and shares very similar abilities. Rather than sitting on a countertop, the Echo Hub is designed to be mounted on your wall and acts as a one-stop control panel for various areas of your home. Using this device, you can simply ask Alexa or tap the display to control the lights in your home, smart plugs, camera feeds, and so much more. It is also compatible with locks, thermostats, and speakers, providing the ability to control everything in your home from one device. You can also play music directly from your Echo Hub or connect it to speakers in various rooms to enjoy your favourite playlists, podcasts, and books.

The main difference between the Echo Hub and the Echo Show is the ability to call others. While the Echo Hub does have the ability to connect to ring cameras and acts as a security camera in that way, it does not have a built-in camera like the Echo Show. It’s important to consider what you will use your AI assistant for to determine which device is best for you and your home.

Echo Dot with Clock | Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa

$99 from Amazon

If you just want to dabble in the world of AI, a simple device such as the Echo Dot is the best place to start! The Echo Dot elevates the ability of standard clock radio. On top of reading the time and allowing you to play music and set alarms, this device can do other cool things such as tell you the weather upon request, set hands-free timers, and even tell you jokes. Like the other Amazon Alexa devices, with compatible products, you can also set your device to automatically turn on certain lights when you walk in the room, or even start a fan if the room temperature goes above the desired temperature.

Despite being priced similarly to a standard speaker, the Echo Dot offers so much more and is a great device to have in your home to make your life that little bit easier and more organised.