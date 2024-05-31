Dear reader, this author knows how much you yearn for a period drama. They are, after all, a most captivating form of entertainment.

It is true, our time may be better spent honing skills on the piano forte, but do we not deserve to indulge in the frivolities of society once in a while? This author thinks so.

With that in mind, dear reader, we have compiled a most delightful list of the best period dramas available to watch on BritBox.

Keep reading to discover your next watch.

The best period dramas on BritBox

Downton Abbey

This iconic British period drama series follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the post-Edwardian era.

Over its six seasons, many historical events are depicted in the award-winning show – the sinking of The Titanic, the First World War, the Spanish influenza pandemic, and more.

Downton Abbey stars big names: including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, and Jim Carter.

Fun fact – not only is Jim Carter (who plays Mr Carson in the series) married to Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge), he is also the father of Bessie Carter, who plays Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton!

Pride and Prejudice

It is a truth universally acknowledged that any Pride and Prejudice fan will love this mini series with Colin Firth as Mr Darcy.

The classic Jane Austen novel is beloved for the turbulent romance between the prideful Fitzwilliam Darcy and the prejudiced Elizabeth Bennett (portrayed by Jennifer Ehle).

So adored is the critically-acclaimed adaptation that Darcy’s wet shirt scene has been labelled “one of the most unforgettable moments in British TV history” by The Guardian.

Fun fact – this version of Pride & Prejudice even inspired Helen Fielding to pen the beloved Bridget Jones novels and movies (starring Colin Firth as Mark Darcy).

Bleak House

Inspired by the 1852 Charles Dickens novel of the same name, Bleak House delves into the intricacies of the British legal system and society in the 19th century.

When it comes to light that a testator has written several conflicting wills, a familial estate battle ensues.

Starring Star Wars’ Denis Lawson, Promising Young Woman’s Carey Mulligan, Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson, and more, the critically-acclaimed adaptation was formatted like a soap opera.

While this was experimental for a period drama, it was keeping with a Dickensian style.

Call the Midwife

Originally based on the memoirs of nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth, who worked at a convent in the 1950s, Call the Midwife follows a group of midwives working in London’s East End amidst many social issues.

With between 80 and 100 babies born each month in the deprived Poplar district, where the critically-acclaimed series is set, the nurses attempt to deliver babies safely despite the difficult conditions of the time.

The cast has changed over the years, but has included big names including Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Helen George, and more.

Victoria

For the royalists out there, this lavish historical drama may be your cup of tea. It chronicles the early reign of Queen Victoria, her romance with Prince Albert, and the challenges of the monarchy at the time.

Weaved into the storyline are depictions of true events, including the repeal of the Corn Laws and the potato famine.

Victoria is portrayed by Jenna-Louise Coleman, who has starred in other period pieces including Titanic and Death Comes to Pemberley.

Upstairs, Downstairs

Set in early 20th-century London, this series explores the lives of the aristocratic Bellamy family and their servants.

As was custom for the time, the family lived upstairs while their servants resided downstairs.

Historical events are depicted within the show, including women’s suffrage, the First World War, the Wall Street Crash and more.

Airing in the 1970s, the critically-acclaimed series starred the likes of Gordon Jackson and Jean Marsh.

