EXCLUSIVE: Why Bridie Carter has rallied around this “painful” cause

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. If this is triggering for you, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit its website.

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McLeod’s Daughters star Bridie Carter has very strong opinions about ending bullying, which is why it was a no-brainer for her to become a Dolly’s Dream ambassador.

Like millions of other Australians, she was heartbroken when 14-year-old Dolly Everett tragically died by suicide after an extended period of bullying and cyberbullying in 2018.

After her death, her parents, Kate and Tick Everett, established Dolly’s Dream in her honour.

Dolly Everett tragically died by suicide in 2018, following extensive bullying. (Credit: Supplied)

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The charity champions kindness and provides prevention programs and response strategies through supporting and educating young people, families, schools and communities.

This Do It for Dolly Day, which is on May 8, they’re encouraging people to wear blue and check in with their loved ones. The annual event was introduced last year, and Dolly’s Dream raised $1.9 million in 2025 alone.

That same year, the not-for-profit also reached 23,071 young Aussies.

The family’s story “deeply touched” Bridie, and she’s determined to help with the cause and tackle it head-on.

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“The fact that this amazing foundation has been formed out of basically Kate and Tick’s pain of losing their daughter in an irreconcilable way… the fact that they’ve used this incredibly painful experience to something good for me is a phenomenal thing,” Bridie exclusively shared with New Idea.

“I’m very honoured to stand anywhere beside Dolly’s name in the same sentence. I feel privileged, and it’s a great honour. I love that their mantra with Dolly’s Dream is about kindness.”

The story hits close to home for the mother, who, like Dolly and her family, also hails from a rural area.

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In her community, she explained that there had been numerous youth suicides, and it was important to have open communication to prevent them from continuing.

“You can’t deny it’s happening, we have to look at it, we have to see it and how can we change it,” she continued.

“And just for kids, for young people to know that you’re not alone when you’re bullied.”

Bridie Carter is determined to raise awareness for the work Dolly’s Dream does. (Credit: Instagram)

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According to the charity, one in four students in Australia is being bullied. Last year, Dolly’s dream delivered 728 workshops across the country.

Sadly, it is an issue that occurs at all ages, and Bridie believes that the multi-layered issue “takes a village” to address and prevent it.

“If you ever see someone being bullied, don’t be complicit,” she told New Idea. “Stand up and defend that young person, and you tell that bully to back off.”

It’s also important to address the bullies, she said, because they are likely acting out after being hurt by others.

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“Ask bullies, I suppose, as well, ‘Are you okay? What’s going on for you?'” she said. “Because you’re not okay, because you’re putting someone else down to change how you try and change yourself. It means you are not okay.”

For additional support, visit the Dolly’s Dream website or call the 13 DOLLY Bullying Support line (1336559). Children can call it and speak to a trained professional 24/7, and it’s available for parents and caregivers from 6am to midnight. No referrals are needed.