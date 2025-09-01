Major McLeod’s Daughters mystery solved

After taking a three-month hiatus, McLeod’s Daughters favourite Bridie Carter has finally returned to social media – and fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

The 54-year-old, who played Tess McLeod on the popular Aussie drama, took to Instagram on July 3 to apologise to her loyal fans for disappearing. Prior to that, the beloved actress hadn’t interacted with her followers since March 19 – leading to speculation that something was wrong.

“I’m sorry I’ve been absent,” Bridie wrote to her more than 81,000 Instagram followers. “I’m still here. Just quiet. Working. On lots.”

She continued: “The world is pretty crazy right now, but there are still many beautiful, perfect things, moments, grabs of nature.”

But it’s Bridie’s most recent post that still has some of her eagle-eyed fans worried.

On August 13, the mum of two, who lives on a farm in Byron Bay, shared a selfie along with a lengthy caption which read: “Where did this working woman go? This capable woman. This strong woman. This energetic woman. She’s resting right now. Not something that she has ever been very good at. But there you have it, here it is, here she is. Resting. Being still. It feels unnatural, but I know it is good. Learning to live differently.”

Followers were quick to rally around the star.

“Hang in there and breathe,” one concerned fan wrote. Another added: “I hope you are OK.”

Despite this, Bridie insists all is well.

“I’m not Superwoman … I am very human and sometimes I need to slow down,” she shared in a separate post.