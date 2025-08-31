New public registry to protect kids: “This is Daniel’s legacy at work”

Queensland families will soon be able to search for child sex offenders who live in their area, following plans announced by the state government last week.

Named ‘Daniel’s Law’, the new scheme will honour Sunshine Coast schoolboy, Daniel Morcombe, who was just 13 years old when he was abducted and murdered in 2003.

His killer was a serial predator who had prior convictions for sexually abusing children. Daniel’s parents, Bruce and Denise, have pushed for stronger child safety measures for more than 20 years.

“We have always put one foot in front of the other to make sure that what happened to Daniel never happens to other kids,” Bruce said.

“This is Daniel’s legacy at work. We’re really quite honoured that this legislation is named after Daniel.

“We’re really proud of the efforts that have been made in lots of different areas, but this is definitely right up there as one of the most significant.”

The legislation is named after Daniel Morcombe. (Credit: AAP)

Though they admit the scheme is not “a silver bullet”, with some offenders able to avoid detection as technology evolves.

“It’s possible [someone has] done stuff and never been caught,” Bruce said.

“We all understand that, but at least it’s a level of security that mum, dad, grandparents, and carers have that ability to check.”

Denise added: “Once Queensland starts, we hope the rest of the country will have a register and hopefully it will be national.”

If the laws are passed in parliament, Queensland will be the first Australian state or territory to have a public sex offender registry, after similar schemes in Western and South Australia.

Bruce and Denise want the scheme to be rolled out across Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Plans are also on the agenda in Tasmania. The register will consist of three tiers.

This will include a publicly accessible website with photos and personal details of reportable offenders who have failed to comply with their reporting obligations.

People will also be able to search their locality and view images of reportable offenders living in their community.

For people living in regional and rural areas, they will be able to access images of offenders living in their town, as well as adjoining towns.

An app will also be available for parents and guardians to check whether an adult having regular unsupervised contact with their child is a current reportable offender.

However, for people who misuse the register, penalties will apply.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said the registry will be active by the end of the year. (Credit: AAP)

Anyone who uses the register to incite violence or harass offenders may face up to 10 years’ jail. Unauthorised sharing of information on the register will also carry a maximum three-year sentence.

It comes as there are some concerns that the legislation could do more harm than good.

In a statement earlier this year, the President of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties, Michael Cope, said: “Given that the overwhelming majority of sex offenders are known to or related to their victims, the first people likely to be harmed by the publication of the names of sex offenders are the victims who may well be identified.”

But Queensland Premier, David Crisafulli, said the law will “help protect children who can’t protect themselves.”

“Monsters cannot be allowed to lurk in the darkness,” he said. “[Bruce and Denise] are incredible Queenslanders, who from unfathomable pain have fought for change.”

