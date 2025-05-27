TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses sensitive topics such as murder and the death of a child. If this content raises any concerns for you, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Bradley Morcombe cherishes the childhood memories he shared with his twin brother, Daniel.

“We grew up doing everything together – school, motorbikes, horses. Basically, what he did, I did, and vice versa,” Brad reflects in a new documentary, Don’t Waste It – The Daniel Morcombe Story.

“To outsiders, he would seem like he was quiet. But to us, he was very boisterous, a little joker, a little mate. Just a nice kid. He was my best mate,” Brad says.

The documentary was released on May 7 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Daniel (right) was described as a gentle boy who loved animals. (Credit: Supplied)

In the documentary, which is told through his eyes, Brad shares how Daniel’s disappearance, just a few days shy of their shared 14th birthday, left a lifelong impact on him.

“On that hot Sunday afternoon, trouble found Daniel. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Brad says.

“When the truth finally came, it was worse than we ever imagined. After eight years, Daniel wasn’t coming home.’’

Brad shared his story of Daniel in the documentary. (Credit: Don’t Waste It – The Daniel Morcombe Story)

Daniel’s tragic story captured the attention of the entire nation.

On December 7, 2003, the 13-year-old set out to catch the bus to his local Sunshine Coast shopping centre, where he had planned to shop for Christmas presents for his family. Heartbreakingly, he never made it.

Eight years later, police discovered Daniel had been abducted and murdered. His killer is currently serving a life sentence.

During the lengthy police investigation, Daniel’s parents, Bruce and Denise, decided they needed to focus on a new project – they wanted to educate children on how to stay safe.

They launched the foundation in Daniel’s name in May 2005.

The Morcombe family walks through a banner during the 2024 Walk for Daniel in Woombye. (Credit: AAP)

“It started as a way to keep Daniel’s face in people’s minds. It also became a mission … to make sure no other child should ever be hurt. They were determined not to waste their pain,” Brad says.

“The family found a way to keep going for Daniel and for other kids that needed someone to stand up and say crimes against children have no place in our community.”

Two decades on, the foundation has become nationally known as a leader in child safety education.

Recently, they have expanded the foundation’s attention to programs addressing grooming and how to stay safe online.

Bruce and Denise love seeing their grandkids. (Credit: Supplied)

They continue to host their National Day for Daniel walks in late October, with two million Aussies expected to take part this year.

The growth of the foundation is something Brad – and the wider Morcombe family – are extremely proud of.

“[Daniel and I] weren’t identical, but this story could have easily happened to me, or anyone else,” Brad says.

“It’s why I’m telling you what happened in the hopes you’ll always remember Daniel.”

The documentary is now available to watch on the Daniel Morcombe Foundation’s YouTube page.