An all-new 10-episode murder mystery series titled Emperor of Ocean Park is coming to BINGE this July, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The suspense thriller is based on the 2002 best-selling novel by Stephen L. Carter and comes from Shameless writer Sherman Payne, John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

“Stephen L. Carter’s best-selling novel set a new standard for stories about power, race, politics, and wealth,” Payne said in a press release.

“It’s exceedingly rare to see Black people depicted in these settings and I believe viewers of all backgrounds will be entertained by our portrayal of the extraordinary Garland clan and the intrigue that engulfs them.”

The novel is part of a three-book series. (Credit: Amazon)

What is Emperor of Ocean Park about?

Emperor of Ocean Park is set in the worlds of politics, Ivy League academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard. The narrative centers on Talcott Garland, a respected law professor whose previously quiet life falls apart following the sudden death of his father, Judge Oliver Garland.

His father’s cause of death was reported as a heart attack, however, Tal’s sister, Mariah, an ex-journalist and avid conspiracy theorist, doesn’t believe this is the case. Instead, Mariah has reason to suspect that the Judge, who was a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, had been met with foul play.

Where to watch Emperor of Ocean Park in Australia?

The nail-biting new series premieres Monday, July 15, on BINGE.

Stream Emperor of Ocean Park on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Forest Whitaker won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2007 for his role in The Last Kings of Scotland. (Credit: Getty)

Who is cast?

The series stars Forest Whitaker, best known for his roles in The Last King of Scotland and The Butler, as Judge Oliver Garland, as well as Grantham Coleman as Talcott Garland, Tiffany Mack as Mariah Garland, and Paulina Lule as Kimmer.

Bryan Greenberg, best known for his roles in Bride Wars, How to Make It in America, and One Tree Hill, will also appear in the series as Howard Denton.

We will also see Keith Powers, Kelli Simpkins, Keith Kupferer, and Deanna Reed-Foster appear in the new adaptation..

Want to read the Elm Harbour book series?

The Emperor of Ocean Park is part of a three-book series called Elm Harbour.

The Emperor of Ocean Park by Stephen L. Carter is available online via Amazon and Booktopia. Shop here.

New England White by Stephen L. Carter is available online via Amazon. The third book, Palace Council, is also available via Amazon.