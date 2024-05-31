Say goodbye to your social lives and hello to back-to-back binge-watching these brand-new shows and movies streaming on Netflix!

All the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2024

Bridgerton. (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton: Season 3

After a two-year wait, Bridgerton season three will be released in two batches of four episodes.

The new season will follow the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) who have so far avoided facing the fact their friendship with one another is actually something far more heartfelt.

The first four episodes were released on May 16th.

Premieres June 13.

Sweet Tooth

In this highly anticipated final chapter, darling Gus and his dear friends embark on one final journey in the hopes of curing the world of ‘the Sick’ and finally discovering the truth about hybrids such as himself.

Premieres June 6th.

Hitman

Straight off the back of Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Anyone But You (2023), Glenn Powell stars as a cop who poses as a fake hitman with the goal of arresting those who hire him.

Inspired by a wild true story, this noir comedy has received high praise from critics and is sure to bring both laughter and entertainment to your household.

Premieres June 7th.

Trigger Warning

In this action-packed movie, a Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) unexpectedly inherits her father’s dive bar after his sudden death, only to find herself face to face with a violent gang that has been running rampant in her hometown.

Premieres June 12th.

Parasite

If you’ve yet to watch this brilliant Academy Award-winning film, now is the perfect time!

Set in South Korea, the movie follows the destitute family Kim family who insert themselves into the lives of a wealthy Park family. Thrilling, confronting and comedic, you’ll be on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Premieres June 15th.

A Family Affair. (L-R) Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood, Joey King as Zara Ford, and Zac Efron as Chris Cole in A Family Affair. Cr. Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2024

A Family Affair

Hilarity ensues when a young woman (Joey King) discovers that her widowed mother (Nicole Kidman) has been secretly dating her self-involved boss (Zac Efron).

Premieres June 28th.

All the best new TV shows and movies that premiered on Netflix in May 2024

Outlander. (Credit: Left Bank Pictures)

Outlander: Season Six

Jamie and Claire Frasers’ epic love story continues in this new season of Outlander where the time-crossed lovers continue to fight to protect all that they hold dear, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Barbie. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie

Almost a year since its billion-dollar box office release, Margot Robbie’s Barbie will finally be available to stream in Australia.

With an all-star cast comprised of the likes of Rhea Perlman, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and America Ferrera, the live-action adaption of the beloved plastic doll explores is equal parts earnest as it is entertaining.

All the best new TV shows and movies that premiered on Netflix in April 2024

Ripley. (Credit: Netflix)

Ripley

In this Netflix original film based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels, a grifter is drawn into a world of wealth and privilege after being hired for a rather unusual job that takes him from the streets of New York to Italy.

But to achieve the high-flying life he wants, first, he must build an intricate web of lies and partake in his fair share of deceit, fraud, and murder.

Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning star.

SCOOP. (Credit: Netflix)

SCOOP

Inspired by very real, and very shocking events, SCOOP is a dramatised retelling of journalist Emily Maitlis’ 2018 now infamous Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell all have starring roles.

Heartbreak High. (Credit: Netflix)

Heartbreak High

After racking up hundreds of millions of viewing hours, the question was never if Heartbreak High would be returning for a second season, but when it would premiere.

With fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, a mystery assailant, and high stakes race for school captain, life at Hartley High is more chaotic than ever, and we for one can’t wait to tune in and watch all the drama unfold.

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer. (Credit: Netflix)

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr is returning to Netflix with his brand new comedy special Natural Born Killer.

Following in the footsteps of his 2021 special His Dark Material, nothing is off limits to the comedian who shares his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture, and consent.

The Circle: Season Six. (Credit: Netflix)

The Circle: Season Six

Our favourite social experiment is back for another season of online players flirting, befriending, and catfishing their way toward the ultimate cash prize as a top influencer.

If you’ve yet to tune into this social experiment, there’s no time like the present to binge-watch the previous five seasons.

Rebel Moon – Part Two (Credit: Netflix)

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

This highly anticipated sequel by acclaimed director Zack Snyder to 2023’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire follows rebel warriors as they gear up to battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld.

Whether you’ve seen the first film, or have been on the edge of your seat waiting for the sequel, this action-packed sci-fi adventure makes for perfect weekend viewing.

All the best new TV shows and movies that premiered on Netflix in March 2024

The Gentlemen. (Credit: Netflix)

The Gentlemen

Following in the footsteps of Guy Ritchie’s critically acclaimed 2019 film The Gentlemen, this spin-off series follows aristocratic Eddie (Theo James) as he inherits the family estate, unaware that it is home to an enormous weed empire run by a syndicate that has no intention of vacating.

Physical 100: Season 2. (Credit: Netflix.)

Physical 100: Season 2

After taking Netflix by storm in early 2023, this South Korean reality competition is set to return for a stellar second season this March.

100 new contestants will put their bodies on the line for the glory of having ‘the ultimate physique’, with new physical challenges that will take the fiery global competition to new heights.

3 Body Problem. (Credit: Netflix)

3 Body Problem

Based upon the best-selling book of the same name by Chinese science fiction author Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problems follows five brilliant friends as they make earth-shattering, world-ending discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential, mysterious alien threat emerges.

With an all-star cast that includes the likes of Benedict Wong and John Bradley, audiences are sure to be kept on the edge of their seats in this eight-episode sci-fi thriller.

Buying Beverley Hills. (Credit: Netflix)

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

Whether you love looking at luxury real estate or enjoy indulging in some drama-fueled reality television, season two of Buying Beverley Hills will tick both boxes.

The show follows top Los Angeles real estate agents Mauricio Umansky and his daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes, high-reward world of luxury real estate, friendships, and even a little romance.