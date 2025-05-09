Will Australia ever get a Disneyland? Here’s what we know

In news that is sure to bring magic to the hearts of Disney lovers old and young alike, a Disneyland down under could be in the works, sooner than you’d think!

If an Australian Disneyland were opened, it would join Disneyland California, Disneyworld Florida, Euro Disney in Paris, Disneyland Shanghai, Disneyland Hong Kong, Tokyo Disney Resort (Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea), and the upcoming Disneyland Abu Dhabi, which is expected to open in the early 2030s.

The concept art for Disneyland Abu Dhabi. (Credit: Disney)

Is Australia getting a Disneyland?

A push for a Disneyland in Australia began almost 50 years ago when a private company tried to entice the Walt Disney Corporation to start the construction process on a new park in the Gold Coast suburb of Coomera.

Then, in the 90s, the Queensland Government came on board as a separate interested party, with representatives even meeting with the then-CEO of Disney, Michael Eisner, before he ultimately decided the next Disneyland should be in China.

It could be some years yet before Disneyland opens in Australia (Credit: Getty)

In a third attempt, the Sydney Morning Herald claimed that there were top-secret plans to open a Disney Resort on waterfront real estate around White Bay and Glebe Island in Sydney.

The project included several attractions, including themed hotels, an entertainment quarter, residential development, a marina and ferry wharf, rides, and two new light rail stations, but was ultimately canned due to the exorbitant costs of the project.

Will Mickey Mouse be making an appearance in Victoria or South Australia? (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Where is Disneyland coming to Australia?

In a 2023 interview with the Herald Sun, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp made public her desire for Disneyland Down Under to be in Victoria.

“As Australia’s capital city of fun, of course, we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne. We’ve even got the perfect spot for it – Fishermans Bend,” Ms Capp said at the time.

“I know a Disney theme park in our municipality would be a huge hit with residents – myself included – visitors, students, and traders.”

In 2022, businessman Warren Randall also made public his desire to bring Disneyland to South Australia, offering up part of his impressive 1,200-hectare estate in the winemaking region of McLaren Vale to make it happen.

The last Disneyland to open was in 2016 in Shanghai, China (Credit: Getty)

When is Disneyland coming to Australia?

Given there has been no official confirmation from the Walt Disney Corporation on a Disneyland in Australia, we can’t imagine the gates to a new park will be opening anytime soon.

However, the prime piece of land, located north of Geelong near Avalon Airport, that is being floated as a potential site has already been earmarked for an undisclosed entertainment precinct.

“There’s an entertainment precinct that we’ve defined. I wouldn’t say (for a) Disneyland at this moment in time, but anything is possible,” Non-Executive Director of Linfox, David Fox, also previously confirmed.

Unfortunately for fans, even if (and when) a Disneyland in Australia is confirmed, it will take at least five years for even the first stage of the park to be opened.

Australia’s population will also have to grow significantly, with Disney execs confirming to 9Travel in May 2025 that the country currently doesn’t have the base population to support a park.

“We are just geographically too far, and I don’t know at this point in time if we have the population to sustain it without the kind of tourism to justify it,” RMIT Marketing Lecturer told The Guardian in late 2024.

Bon Voyage! (Credit: Getty)

But not to fear, Disney Cruise Line is here!

The magic makers announced brought their bespoke line of Disney-themed cruise ships to Australia for their inaugural sailing season down under in late 2023, and have returned every year since.

