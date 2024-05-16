A third and final Downton Abbey film has been confirmed

When it comes to iconic British television series, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a more devoted fan base than Downton Abbey.

After premiering in 2011, the series became a worldwide phenomenon, launching its stars into a new level of stardom.

Across six seasons and two feature-length films, Downton Abbey won an impressive 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and one BAFTA.

But sadly all good things come to an end, with the news of a final installment in the critically acclaimed series being confirmed in mid-May 2024.

What is Downton Abbey about?

Downton Abbey is set in the early 1900s and follows the lives of the fictional Crawley family and their servants.

Is Downton Abbey doing a 7th season?

A seventh season of Downton Abbey has not been confirmed.

There were previously reports that a new season was secretly in production, however, it has since been revealed that it was actually a brand-new feature-length film in development.

Given the original series finished airing almost a decade ago, it is likely that this new movie will finish the trilogy of Downton Abbey movies and serve as a final farewell to the characters fans have grown to love.

Is there a 3rd Downton Abbey movie?

In mid-May 2024, the official Downton Abbey social media accounts shared the exciting news that a third film was on the way.

“Focus Features and Carnival Films are thrilled to announce the third film in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise.”

The film is a follow-up to Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022).

Paul Giamatti, Dominic West, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith will reprise their roles.

Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Details of the plot of the third Downton Abbey film are currently under wraps.

Where is Downton Abbey located?

Highclere Estate in Hampshire, England serves as the filming location for the fictional Crawley family estate in Downton Abbey.

What year does Downton Abbey end?

After six seasons and 52 episodes, the final episode of Downton Abbey aired on Christmas Day 2015.

In the show itself, the timeline spans between 1912 and 1928. However, the two movies are set between 1927 and 1928.

It is currently unclear what year the upcoming third Downton Abbey film will be set in.

