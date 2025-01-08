Hittin’ the books in 2025? Then take a leaf out of organising queen Marie Kondo’s book and stay at bay labelling away!

Advertisement

Preparing for the beginning of the school year has become an event in itself. From finding the perfect set of shiny school shoes, to compiling a stationary set to impress, the costs are never-ending.

So, if you are looking to keep the joys of repeat purchases to a minimum, oh and maybe reduce the “mum I’ve lost my jumper” morning meltdown, then make your way to the land of labelling.

Whether it’s a new swimsuit for morning swim club, or they have become the owner to that unbelievably expensive calculator, we have curated a list of the best back to school labels that will stand their belongings the test of time.

2025’s top back to school labels Iron on labels monogram large round, $11.87 (usually $16.95), Stuck On You (here’s why) Small clothing labels, $16.95, Bright Star Kids (here’s why) Simplicity raised letter iron on motif, $4.50, Spotlight (here’s why)

Advertisement

The best back to school labels 2025

How do you put name labels on clothes?

When it comes to labelling the school uniforms it is important to consider a couple of different factors. In terms of labels for clothing, the majority of them are available in an iron on option. So, ensuring that the garment can be ironed is an important one.

There are of course other options which are possibly less permanent. In the case that the clothing’s tag is still intact, then an adhesive backed label may be suitable.