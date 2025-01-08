Hittin’ the books in 2025? Then take a leaf out of organising queen Marie Kondo’s book and stay at bay labelling away!
Preparing for the beginning of the school year has become an event in itself. From finding the perfect set of shiny school shoes, to compiling a stationary set to impress, the costs are never-ending.
So, if you are looking to keep the joys of repeat purchases to a minimum, oh and maybe reduce the “mum I’ve lost my jumper” morning meltdown, then make your way to the land of labelling.
Whether it’s a new swimsuit for morning swim club, or they have become the owner to that unbelievably expensive calculator, we have curated a list of the best back to school labels that will stand their belongings the test of time.
2025’s top back to school labels
- Iron on labels monogram large round, $11.87 (usually $16.95), Stuck On You (here’s why)
- Small clothing labels, $16.95, Bright Star Kids (here’s why)
- Simplicity raised letter iron on motif, $4.50, Spotlight (here’s why)
Iron on labels monogram large round
$11.87 (usually $16.95) at Stuck On You
Gone are the days of monthly excursions to the school supply shop, monogrammed school uniforms are here to stay! Just as cute as they are functional, these iron on labels add a touch of flair to the inside of the average top and pant combo.
Key features:
- Diameter: 45mm
- Choose between 16 or 32 labels per back
- Iron on label
- Washing machine and dryer safe
- Order before 12pm AEST for next day dispatch
Small clothing labels
$16.95 at Bright Star Kids
If it’s your little persons first year behind the desk, then adding some extra details for item re-delivery may be important. Left the prized school hat at gymnastics? Or maybe an older sister has created a morning mix up, either way with these labels the rightful owner will be reconnected in no time!
Key features:
- Diameter: 45mm
- 24 labels per sheet
- Washing machine and dryer safe
- Customisable design
- Order printed within 1-3 business days
Simplicity raised letter iron on motif
$4.50 at Spotlight
Leave the hunting for Easter eggs, and avoid the school hat search with this bolded beauty, this simple iron on solution will keep them clear from “no hat, no play”.
Key features:
- Iron on application
- Composed of polyester and rayon
Name labels mixed patterns
$11.87 (usually $16.95) at Stuck On You
Satisfy your every need with this party pack of name labels suited to items little and large. Whether they are floral-obsessed or partial to a spot of tie-dye décor, Stuck On You has you covered!
Key features:
- 15 available patterns
- 27 labels per pack
- Scratch-resistant
- Dishwasher, freezer, microwave and steriliser safe
- Not suitable for clothing
- Order before 12 pm AEST for next-day dispatch
Tiny pencil labels
$5 (usually $16.95) at Bright Star Kids
These micro labels are certainly organisational queen Marie Kondo certified. Whether there’s been some stationary sharing, or a pencil mishap, labelled pens and papers are sure to bring any confusion to an end.
Key features:
- Dimensions 4.5cm x 0.5cm
- 40 labels per per sheet
- Adhesive backing
- Dishwasher and steriliser safe
- Order printed within 1-3 business days
Shoe labels monogram
$11.17 (usually $15.95) at Stuck On You
The school shoe shop is a tumultuous task, and one that is best to leave as an annual duty. Though you may wonder how one loses a shoe, the opportunities are near never-ending. To keep those toes covered all year round, whack a shoe label on their new sparkling set.
Key features:
- 10 labels per pack
- Water-resistant
- Smudge proof and fade proof
- Order printed within 2-4 days
Haberdashery personalised mini adhesive labels
$6.64 at Amazon
You will have no issue sorting through the lost property box with these illuminous stickers. Fitted with decorative sticker pieces, these labels are as customisable as they come.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 4.2cm x 0.5cm
- 50 labels per pack
- Adhesive application
Haberdashery personalised mini adhesive labels
$9.95 (usually $12.95) at Bright Star Kids
Quite possibly the most lucrative item of the lot – the school bag. Nothing is worse than picking up the wrong bag from a sea of identical clones. So, why not personalise the look with one of these cute bag tags from Bright Star Kids?
Key features:
- Dimensions: 6cm x 12cm
- Free personalisation
- Made from durable plastic
- Order printed within 1-3 business days
How do you put name labels on clothes?
When it comes to labelling the school uniforms it is important to consider a couple of different factors. In terms of labels for clothing, the majority of them are available in an iron on option. So, ensuring that the garment can be ironed is an important one.
There are of course other options which are possibly less permanent. In the case that the clothing’s tag is still intact, then an adhesive backed label may be suitable.