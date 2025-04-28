Sit back and relax with these quality robot vacuum cleaners

The three best inventions in the world are irrefutably the wheel, the internet and the robot vacuum cleaner.

Advertisement

Because let’s face it, after a long night of cooking dinner, the last thing you want to do is clean up your family’s crumbs that have, no doubt, been scattered across the dining room floor.

Thanks to robot vacuum cleaners, all the work is done for you. That’s right, you can literally sit back with your feet up while a magical suction device cleans up after you.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market right now.

The best robot vacuum cleaners in Australia

01 Ecovacs Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni $1,799 at Ecovacs If you’ve got kids, pets, and carpets that cop the brunt of muddy shoes, dropped food, and the occasional kitty litter spill, this clever little robot is about to be your new best friend. Thanks to its brand-new ‘BLAST’ (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology) system and seriously impressive 18,500pa suction power, it easily picks up everything from fine dust to chunky debris. And with Zero-Tangle 2.0 tech and an ultra-smart OMNI Station, you can enjoy truly hands-free cleaning without any of the hassle. Key features: “Carpet First” function to clean carpeted areas before wetting the mop

ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-tangle Technology

Mopping with dual-plate rotating mop pads

AI camera to detect stains Also available at: $1,799 from The Good Guys

$1,799 from Bing Lee shop now

Advertisement

02 Dyson 360 Vis Nav $1,595 (usually $1,999) at Dyson Armed with 360 degree vision to move across the floors of your home, and the power of the Dyson vacuum range that we’ve grown to love (and rely on), the Dyson 360 Vis Nav has immediately sprung to the top of our wish list and is sure to make vacuuming effortless! “Super easy to use,” said one five-star reviewer. “The set up for the Vis Nav was straight forward. Creating a map of the space and setting up a daily clean has made a world of difference keeping my place clean. I don’t have to vacuum. I also love that you can see where the most dirt was and where the Vis Nav has been.” Key features: 360 degree vision in the most powerful Dyson robot

Extending side duct cleans right to the edge

Intelligently clean with 360° visual navigation

Controlled, customised and scheduled with the MyDyson app

Detects and removes microscopic particles

Whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap dust and seal in 99.99 per cent of particles Also available at: $1,597 from David Jones

$1,597 from The Good Guys

$1,999 from Myer shop now

03 MyGenie ZX1000 $264.95 at Amazon With two-in-one vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities, and an in-built cleaning feature, this powerful robot vac takes cleaning to the next level. “I find this machine is very capable of moving from carpet to timber floors and even to bathroom tiles. It quietly moves around doing its job and finding its way home when low on power,” said a five-star reviewer. Key features: Two-in-one vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities

Enjoy thorough cleaning with 1500Pa suction power

Easily navigates under furniture with an ultra-thin 9cm height

Clean longer with the large 2200mAh battery, lasting up to 90 minutes

Avoid obstacles and falls with the intelligent anti-collision and anti-fall system Also available at: $264.95 from Myer

$279.95 from Big W shop now

04 Eufy Robovac 11S Slim $259.99 (usually $349.99) at Amazon Designed with multiple cleaning modes and a pre-set cleaning time to ensure everyday messes are cleaned up, this slim vacuum slides silently and efficiently around your home. Customers praise the quality, ease of use, suction and low volume of this robo vac. They say it does a great job, is worth the investment and that it even cleans under furniture. Key features: Quiet operation (no louder than a microwave)

Increased suction power at 1300Pa

BoostIQ Technology automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed

Vacuums for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction

Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection

Infrared sensor for evading obstacles

Drop-sensing tech to avoid falls shop now

05 Bespoke Jet Bot+ $1,999 at Samsung Packed with a clean station and sensor for precise navigation and efficient cleaning, the Jet Bot is the smart way to vacuum. It has almost 500 five-star reviews on the Samsung website, with one customer writing: “I have porcelain white tile floors and a dog. This vacuum is nothing short of amazing. An absolute must have for pet owners with hard floors. Setup was very simple. Definitely worth the investment. Love it!!!” Key features: LiDAR Sensor for precise navigation and efficient cleaning

Digital inverter motor

Wi-Fi smart control

High-efficiency brush

Comes with Clean Station

Free Jet Bot Brush set worth $56 + 5pcs of dustbag worth $36 until May 8 2024 shop now

Advertisement

Are robot vacuums worth it?

Yes, robot vacuums can be absolutely worth it! They free up your time by taking care of everyday dirt and dust, and many models even mop your floors. With features like smart navigation and app control, they can clean your entire home while you relax. While they may not replace deep cleaning, they can significantly reduce your cleaning workload.

What is the best robot vacuum cleaner in Australia?

The best choice always depends on your needs and budget. However, some popular and well-regarded brands to consider include Dyson, Samsung, Ecovacs, MyGenie and more. Each brand offers various models with features like suction power, mopping functions, smart navigation options and app control.

Consider factors like pet hair removal, carpet vs. hard floor focus, and budget when narrowing down your options. Reading reviews on specific models within these brands can help you find the perfect robot vacuum cleaner for your home.