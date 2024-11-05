With glorious Australian summers, it’s no wonder so many of us choose to spend sunny days by the pool or at the beach. It’s not only a terrific way to cool down (and make use of great swimwear) it’s fun for the whole family – particularly when accompanied by pool toys.

For any pool parties you might be planning, investing in inflatables and other pool toys is the ticket to elevating your aquatic adventures. But, with so many available, what are the best swimming pool toys?

Here, we have compiled a list of the best pool toys in Australia – from swimming aids and luxe inflatables to diving darts, ball games and more – based on features including their functionality, materials, design and novelty (because we all want more poolside fun).

2024’s top inflatable pool toys Strawberry pink luxe tube pool ring, $39.99, Myer (here’s why) Funboy clear mesh lounger in seafoam, $65.18, Revolve (here’s why) Inflatable cactus ring toss game, $39.99, Myer (here’s why)

The best pool toys 2024

01 Strawberry pink luxe tube pool ring $39.99 at Myer If it is a giant strawberry tube that you have been dreaming of, then consider this pool ring from Sunnylife the inflatable pool toy for you. Its generous size and classic shape will have you floating in comfort on those hot, summer days. Key features: Dimensions: 105 x 90 x 0.8cm

Suitable for ages eight and up

Made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC

Maximum weight 100kg

Includes repair patch in case of punctures Also available at: $39.99 at Sunnylife Shop now 02 Funboy clear mesh lounger in seafoam $65.18 at Revolve Sometimes the only cure for a long summer’s day is a cool down in the pool. Featuring a mesh base, this lounger from Funboy is guaranteed to have you feeling fresh and comfortable. It even has a cup holder for whatever beverage you might want to enjoy as you kick back and relax. Key features: Dimensions: 99 x 179cm

Integrated cup holder and headrest

Stylish seafoam colourway and wavy design Also available at: $86.22 from Amazon Shop now 03 Inflatable cactus ring toss game $39.99 at Myer Speaking of water pool games, this inflatable cactus ring toss makes for oodles of summer fun for children and adults alike. Best of all, you can play it in or out of the pool, so it’s great for camping or year-round outdoor enjoyment. Key features: Includes four cacti inflatables and six rings

Base to be filled with water for stability

Can be used on water or land

Suitable for ages six and up Also available at: $39.95 from Big W

$39.95 from Temple & Webster Shop Now 04 Inflatable volley ball set (glitter) $79.99 at Sunnylife Who doesn’t love some water volleyball? This clear Volley Ball set includes a glittery net and ball for your days in the pool and has been designed with a special valve to stop the glitter escaping the inflatable. It’s also suitable for use on land, so you can even take it to the beach for more summer fun. Key features: Base to be filled with water for stability

For use on water or land

Includes repair patch in case of punctures

Made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC Shop Now 05 Wahu pool pong $28 at Amazon Elevate your next pool party and put your aiming skills to the test with this aquatic game of pool pong from Australian brand Wahu. Simply try to get the balls into the cups – the one with the most goals wins! Key features: Suitable for ages six and up

Includes two pool pong bases, ping pong balls and rope

Dimensions: 43 x 45 x 8cm Also available at: $35 (usually $54.99) from City Beach Shop Now 06 Sunnylife luxe ride on float unicorn in pastel $99.99 at The Iconic Pretty in pink, this unicorn floatie will make your kid’s day as they gallop around the surface of the water for some classic fun in the sun. It’s also got handles for stability and can take a maximum weight of 100kg, so it’s great for little and big kids alike. Key features: Sturdy tow point to secure float when not in use

Dimensions: 60 x 160 x 130 cm

Maximum weight: 100kg

Includes repair patch in case of punctures

Made from durable, non toxic Phthalate free PVC Also available at: $79.99 (usually $99.99) from Sunnylife Shop Now 07 Celestia inflatable pool noodle $24.95 at Temple & Webster With its whimsical unicorn (or dragon) design and generous 1.3 metre length, this isn’t your basic pool noodle. Your little one (or you) can climb atop the noodle while holding the head of the animal – and they’re great for playful pool fights. Key features: Dimensions: 72 x 131cm

Materials: PVC plastic

12 month warranty Shop Now

08 B. Toys Diving Set $24.95 at Amazon Dip and dive around with these colourful pool toys, which are designed with easy-grip handles that look like seaweed “hair”. The set also comes with a net for kids who prefer to “catch” them. Key features: Four weighted diving toys and one net

Suitable for ages three and up

Made from a mix of plastic, metal and fabric

Dimensions: 44.5 x 20.3 x 7.1cm Also available at: $24.95 at David Jones Shop now 09 Wahu Sea or Aqua Glider $10 at Big W Available in a mix of styles and designs, these unique pool toys from Wahu create a self propelled jet that slices through the water. Just submerge, release and watch the Aqua Glider fly away. You can also learn how to create a boomerang or spiral effect, use them for races and lots more – without any need for batteries, inflation pumps or anything else. Key features: Dimensions: 29.3 x 24.1 x 3cm

Adjustable fins for different effects

Suitable for ages six and up

Variety of designs Shop now 10 Sunnylife giant inflatable noodle snake $99.99 at Sunnylife As far as cool pool toys go, this inflatable has to be on the list. Stretching out to an impressive 3.6 metres, this snake will make a big statement in your pool. The size means it’s great for sharing, and you can lie, hang or swim in and around it for endless fun. Key features: Dimensions: 360 x 88 x 80 cm

Pastel, tie-dye colourway with googly eyes

Made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC

Includes repair patch in case of punctures Also available at: $99.95 from Myer Shop Now

Is it okay to leave pool toys in the pool?

While pool tools are designed to be used in pools, it is often better not to leave them submerged for extended periods of time. If left in water, the integrity of the material can be compromised, ultimately reducing their lifespan.

