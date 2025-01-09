The best kids swimwear that will make a splash by the water

It’s not an Australian summer without a family trip to the beach or pool. All you need is your little ones, a bunch of SPF, cossies, towels, goggles, and you’re good to go.
But finding kids bathers that are comfortable and sun-protective is no easy feat – especially with so many options to choose from.
Below, we have compiled a list of the best kids swimwear, including some necessary accessories, to invest in for the warmer weather – and make your family beach days all the more enjoyable.
2025’s top kids swimwear
- Lydia one piece in blush pink with cherries, $34.99, Cotton On (here’s why)
- Dinosaur swim two piece set, $22, Target (here’s why)
- Jack and Milly Honey sunflower rashvest & brief set in light sage, $26.99 (usually $44.99), Myer (here’s why)
The best kids swimwear 2025
01
Lydia one piece in blush pink with cherries
$34.99 at Cotton On
When it comes to kids swimwear, sun safety is top priority. Not only does this long sleeve one piece offer sufficient coverage from sun rays, but the sweet pink gingham and cherry design makes it a fun piece that the kids will actually want to wear.
Size: 5 – 10 | Colour: Dusk blue, vanilla, rainbow stripe, barber blue, lilac drop, cali pink and ditsy clay pigeon | Material: 82 per cent polyester and 18 per cent elastane
Key features:
- UPF 50+
- Full body swimsuit style
- Snug body fit
- High rounded neck
- Raglan style sleeve shape
- Long sleeves
- Chunky plastic zipper
02
Dinosaur swim two piece set
$22 at Target
Super lightweight and stretchy, this rash guard and short set offers ample sun protection for long days spent by the pool.
Size: 1 – 8 | Colour: Blue and green design | Material: Polyester and elastane
Key features:
- UPF 50+ protection
- Elastic waistband
- Lined front pouch for extra support
- Stand collar
- Long raglan sleeves for full range of movement in the water
03
Jack and Milly Honey sunflower rashvest & brief set in light sage
$26.99 (usually $44.99) at Myer
You can’t miss this bright yellow patterned swimwear! Covered from top to bottom in a loveable sunflower print, this matching set is perfect for your little person to sport come the next beach day.
Size: 00 – 6 | Colour: Light sage | Material: 85 per cent recycled nylon and 15 per cent elastane
Key features:
- All over print
- Long sleeves
- Exclusive to Myer
04
Spider-man sunsafe swimsuit
$35 at Next Au
It’s your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man – in swimsuit form. With UPF 50+ sun protection, this slim fitting one piece is encouraging of running, jumping and swimming all day long.
Size: 1 – 6 | Colour: Red and navy | Material: 82 per cent recycled polyester and 18 per cent elastane
Key features:
- UPF rating 50+
- Matching sun-safe available
- Polyester blend
- Zip fastening at back neck
05
Floral swim two piece set
$25 at Target
In the sweetest floral print, this two piece set from Target is guaranteed to make any little person filled with glee. Unlike a standard long sleeve, this one is cropped for extra breathability.
Size: 7 – 16 | Colour: Floral | Material: Polyester and elastane
Key features:
- Red all over floral print
- Stand collar
- Long raglan sleeves for full range of movement in the waterCropped fit
- Matching shorties
- Elastic waistband
06
Country Road recycled blend wavy geometric board short
$37.46 (usually $49.95) at Myer
It’s not summer without some boardies. These Country Road shorts are chlorine resistant, quick-drying and UV protective for a stylish and safe summer.
Size: 2 – 10 | Colour: Marine| Material: 40 per cent polyester and 60 per cent cotton
Key features:
- Regular fit
- Elasticated waist
- Hook-and-loop fastener
- Adjustable drawcord
- Back patch pocket
- Print designed in-house
Also available at:
- $44.95 from Country Road
07
Kids character hooded towel in Into the Wild Khaki
$59.99 at Sunnylife
Wrap your little one in your arms and cuddle them dry with this hooded poncho towel. This hands-free beach towel will keep your child warm once they’ve left the pool for the day.
Size: one size | Colour: sage green and light pink stripe
Key features:
- Yarn dye stripe French Terry
- Press studs on sides for improved coverage
- Features 3D character element
- Suitable for kids over the age of 3 years old
- Lightweight
08
Beach check bralette set
$65.99 at Roxy
In a soft blueberry blue, the Beach Check Bralette Set from Roxy is as practical as any full piece swimsuit (given regular sun safety measures are practised).
Size: 8 – 16 | Colour: Nebulas blue
Key features:
- Two piece set
- Adjustable side strap
- Full coverage bikini bottoms
- Matching hat and shorts available