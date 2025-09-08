  •  
The Aussie swimwear brands my mum and I both reach for the moment the sun comes out

I'm 28 and she is 59
best australian swimwear brands
(Credit: Seafolly/JETS)
I consider shopping for swimwear to be almost as bad as trying on jeans. Change rooms are a little too small, the lighting is terrible and the sizing seems to change with every garment.

But while swimwear might not be a part of my capsule wardrobe, swimwear is still an essential in my wardrobe — especially as we enter spring and summer!

I personally reach for a flattering one piece that I feel comfortable and confident in, so I know I’m not going to be at the beach or by the pool readjusting my swimwear all day.

However, swimwear is totally personal and takes time to find the right fit. Which is why we’ve curated a list of some of the best Australian swimwear brands to help you out — both mum and daughter approved!

The best Australian swimwear brands to shop in 2025

Seafolly

Prices starting from $19 at The Iconic

Since 1975, Seafolly has been creating swimwear that celebrates Aussie women. With supportive fits and styles made to flatter, every collection is crafted to inspire confidence — so you can fully embrace your time in the sun, at the beach, or by the pool.

Cross Back One Piece
$169.95

shop now

Textured Cotton Beach Wrap
$60

SHOP NOW

Riviera Coast Underwire Bikini Top
$120

shop now

DD One Piece Swimsuit
$200

SHOP NOW

Billabong

Prices starting from $19.99 at The Iconic

Billabong is all about effortless, laid-back swimwear that moves with you. With a focus on durability and freedom, each piece is designed to keep up with salty days, surf sessions, and endless summers.

Summer High Tanker One Piece
$99.99

shop now

Wave Check Mia One Piece Swimsuit
$129.99

SHOP NOW

Summer High Ruby Underwire Bikini Top
$65.99

shop now

Summer High Maui Rider Bikini Bottom
$65.99

SHOP NOW

Bydee

Prices starting from $20 at Bydee

Known for luxe fabrics, feminine silhouettes, and intricate detailing, Bydee offers pieces that feel as good as they look — designed for the modern woman who loves to stand out.

Tulum One Piece
$104

shop now

Barcelona Top
$44

SHOP NOW

Lisbon Shorts
$44

shop now

Amalfi One Piece
$159

SHOP NOW

Cotton On

Prices starting from $19.99 at Cotton On

Cotton On delivers fun, affordable swimwear made for everyday adventures. From playful prints to versatile staples, the brand brings a carefree spirit to the beach with styles that are as easy to wear as they are to love.

Scoop Tie Back Bikini Top
$29.99

shop now

String Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$29.99

SHOP NOW

Thin Strap V Neck One Piece
$49.99

shop now

The Resort Long Sleeve Shirt
$49.99

SHOP NOW

Rhythm

Prices starting from $5 at The Iconic

Inspired by surf and coastal culture, Rhythm creates swimwear that is both timeless and relaxed. Earthy tones and effortless wear channels the laid-back beauty of life by the ocean.

Classic Crop Swim Top
$59.99

shop now

Dahlia Floral Scrunched Side One-piece
$99.99

SHOP NOW

Classic Hi Waist Pants
$59.99

shop now

Classic Minimal One-Piece
$54

SHOP NOW

Ripcurl

Prices starting from $33.59 at Ripcurl

Since 1969, Rip Curl has been the ultimate surfer’s brand, creating swimwear that performs both in and out of the water. With technical innovation and bold energy, the pieces are built for wave-chasers and beach-lovers alike.

D-DD Deep-V BikiniTop
$89.99

shop now

Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
$55.99

SHOP NOW

Oceanic Stripe One Piece
$109.99

shop now

D-DD Full Coverage One Piece
$119.99

SHOP NOW

Baku

Prices starting from $54.95 at The Iconic

Designed and made in Australia, Baku is known for its premium fabrics and flattering fits. Each piece is thoughtfully created to combine comfort and style, helping women feel confident and supported every time they step onto the sand.

Rococco Longline One Piece
$159.95

shop now

Rococco E/F/G Cup One Piece
$209.95

SHOP NOW

Rococco High Neck Bikini Bra Top
$139.95

shop now

Rococco Lace High Waist Bikini Bottom
$94.95

SHOP NOW

JETS

Prices starting from $29 at The Iconic

Jets are known for sleek silhouettes, modern detailing, and an emphasis on sophistication. The brand offers elevated pieces that transition seamlessly from beach to resort.

Jetset D-Dd Twist Front Top
$59

shop now

Jetset U/Trim Mid Pant
$59

SHOP NOW

Jetset Minimal Tank One Piece
$99

shop now

Jetset Lure High Neck 1Pce
$109

SHOP NOW

What should I look for when shopping for swimwear?

When shopping for swimwear, consider what you need in order to feel comfortable and confident. If you prefer something that is more modest and provides coverage, look for a bust-friendly one piece to feel your best. However if you prefer something that shows more skin, you may want to reach for a string tie bikini.
Ultimately, look for shapes, colours and silhouettes that make you feel your best when wearing swimwear.

Which swimwear styles are trending in 2025?

This year, we’ve seen bohemian influence and statement swimwear. Think paisley prints and bold colours in all swimwear silhouettes.

Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Maddy Wilson Shopping Content Producer

