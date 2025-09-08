The Aussie swimwear brands my mum and I both reach for the moment the sun comes out

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I consider shopping for swimwear to be almost as bad as trying on jeans. Change rooms are a little too small, the lighting is terrible and the sizing seems to change with every garment.

But while swimwear might not be a part of my capsule wardrobe, swimwear is still an essential in my wardrobe — especially as we enter spring and summer!

I personally reach for a flattering one piece that I feel comfortable and confident in, so I know I’m not going to be at the beach or by the pool readjusting my swimwear all day.

However, swimwear is totally personal and takes time to find the right fit. Which is why we’ve curated a list of some of the best Australian swimwear brands to help you out — both mum and daughter approved!

The best Australian swimwear brands to shop in 2025

Seafolly Prices starting from $19 at The Iconic Since 1975, Seafolly has been creating swimwear that celebrates Aussie women. With supportive fits and styles made to flatter, every collection is crafted to inspire confidence — so you can fully embrace your time in the sun, at the beach, or by the pool.

Billabong Prices starting from $19.99 at The Iconic Billabong is all about effortless, laid-back swimwear that moves with you. With a focus on durability and freedom, each piece is designed to keep up with salty days, surf sessions, and endless summers.

Bydee Prices starting from $20 at Bydee Known for luxe fabrics, feminine silhouettes, and intricate detailing, Bydee offers pieces that feel as good as they look — designed for the modern woman who loves to stand out.

Cotton On Prices starting from $19.99 at Cotton On Cotton On delivers fun, affordable swimwear made for everyday adventures. From playful prints to versatile staples, the brand brings a carefree spirit to the beach with styles that are as easy to wear as they are to love.

Rhythm Prices starting from $5 at The Iconic Inspired by surf and coastal culture, Rhythm creates swimwear that is both timeless and relaxed. Earthy tones and effortless wear channels the laid-back beauty of life by the ocean.

Ripcurl Prices starting from $33.59 at Ripcurl Since 1969, Rip Curl has been the ultimate surfer’s brand, creating swimwear that performs both in and out of the water. With technical innovation and bold energy, the pieces are built for wave-chasers and beach-lovers alike.

Baku Prices starting from $54.95 at The Iconic Designed and made in Australia, Baku is known for its premium fabrics and flattering fits. Each piece is thoughtfully created to combine comfort and style, helping women feel confident and supported every time they step onto the sand.

JETS Prices starting from $29 at The Iconic Jets are known for sleek silhouettes, modern detailing, and an emphasis on sophistication. The brand offers elevated pieces that transition seamlessly from beach to resort.

What should I look for when shopping for swimwear? When shopping for swimwear, consider what you need in order to feel comfortable and confident. If you prefer something that is more modest and provides coverage, look for a bust-friendly one piece to feel your best. However if you prefer something that shows more skin, you may want to reach for a string tie bikini.

Ultimately, look for shapes, colours and silhouettes that make you feel your best when wearing swimwear. Which swimwear styles are trending in 2025? This year, we’ve seen bohemian influence and statement swimwear. Think paisley prints and bold colours in all swimwear silhouettes.