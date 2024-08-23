When it comes to curating a wardrobe suitable for day-to-day and occasion wear, embracing the landscape of Australian shoe brands is a sure way to get there.

Blending sophistication with unmatched functionality and durability, we can make a safe bet in saying your every footwear desire will be catered for.

It is this combined take on style and quality that has Australian brands including Tony Bianco, R.M. Williams, and Alias Mae each becoming globally recognised and adored.

To make finding your next set as true blue as they come, we have rounded up the top brands to shop. Read on to find the Australian shoe brand best suited to you.

The best Australian shoe brands 2024

01 Tony Bianco Best for: classic styles Founded in Melbourne back in the early 70’s, Tony Bianco has seen it all. Forever evolving to suit the moment in time, the range of fashion-forward footwear at Tony Bianco will stop onlookers in their tracks. Committed to blending classic silhouettes with contemporary design, this line has become a much loved favourite amongst fashion-conscious consumers across the generations. Also available at: THE ICONIC

David Jones Shop now 02 Alias Mae Best for: fashion-forward Ahead of the curve, Alias Mae is a household name among young Australians in the know. Easily identifiable is the classic two-banded strap sandal designed for day-to-day occasion wear. Also available at: David Jones Shop now 03 R.M. Williams Best for: true blue boot wear It wouldn’t be a complete Australian shoe brand list without R.M. Williams making an appearance. Known for the classic Yearling Boot, R.M. Williams has been serving men and women the best of one-piece leather boots for over nine decades. Originally built for the unforgiving Australian outback, these shoes have seen their way into the wardrobes of Hugh Jackman and celebrities alike. Also available at: THE ICONIC

David Jones Shop Now 04 St. Agni Best for: minimalist and sustainable footwear This mother-daughter duo founded brand is known for its’ sustainable approach to footwear and accessories. Distinguished by the clean, modern aesthetic, St. Agni’s collections often feature neutral colour palettes with sleek lines, seamlessly blending in with your favourite outerwear. Also available at: THE ICONIC Shop Now 05 Jo Mercer Best for: chic workwear If it is quality elegance that you are envisioning, then Jo Mercer is the footwear brand for you. Capturing sophistication across the board, the commitment to quality is reflected in every fine detail of production. So, if you’re on the lookout for a set suited to the morning commute, Jo Mercer is the brand for it. Also available at: THE ICONIC Shop Now 06 Ecco Australia Best for: premium comfort footwear Designed for “every moment, [and] every day”, the line at Ecco Australia truly embodies Australian living. Embracing advanced comfort technology and the ECCO Comfort Fibre System, these shoes maintain a focus on ergonomic support at every stage. Available at: THE ICONIC Shop Now

What shoe brand is the best in Australia?

In terms of what is considered the “best” shoe brand, well that depends on what you require of the shoe. When it comes to workwear, our top picks are Tony Bianco, R.M. Williams, and Jo Mercer. For everyday wear, we recommend Alias Mae and St. Agni. Otherwise, for comfortable walking wear, Ecco Australia offers the best of style and design.

Related article: