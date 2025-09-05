The only 5 pieces you’ll ever need for a timeless capsule wardrobe

Whether you’re looking to declutter or adopt a more sustainable approach to fashion, building a capsule wardrobe can save you time, money, and – most importantly- precious closet space.
Not sure where to start? Don’t stress! We’ve put together a handy guide featuring the only five pieces you’ll ever need to stay stylish for years to come.
How to build a timeless capsule wardrobe
01
Seed Heritage Core Neat Tee
$49.95 at The Iconic
Arguably the most versatile comfort piece in any closet, a white T-shirt goes with anything – pants or a skirt.
Key Features:
- 100% cotton material
- Round neck, short sleeve design
- Classic and comfrotable fit
02
H&M Linen Blend Blazer – Beige/Check
$99.99 at H&M
The humble blazer works for every day of the week. Style with tailored pants for work or swap with jeans for a casual look.
Key Features:
- Double brested design
- Woven fabric
- Shoulder pads
- Buttons on front and cuffs
03
Levis Women’s Baggy Dad Barrel Jeans
$159.95 at Levis
A staple worn through generations, add a medium-to-deep blue shade of denim jeans to your rotation – perfect for all year round!
Key Features:
- Mid rise, loose fit design
- Curved leg for a relaxed fit
- Knee darts
- 100% cotton material
04
Uniqlo Satin Skirt
$59.90 at Uniqlo
Keep warm by pairing a midi skirt with a fluffy knit, or style it up with a chic satin tank for a party-ready fit.
Key Features:
- Includes underskirt
- Elastic waist
- Elegant satin material
05
Uniqlo AIRism Cotton T Dress Short Sleeve
$49.90 at Uniqlo
Rock a T-shirt dress with sneakers for an effortless, toned-down summer look, or layer it up with boots and a coat for cooler days.
Key Features:
- Comfortable AIRism fabric
- Crew neck design
- Short sleeves with side pockets