The only 5 pieces you’ll ever need for a timeless capsule wardrobe

Whether you’re looking to declutter or adopt a more sustainable approach to fashion, building a capsule wardrobe can save you time, money, and – most importantly- precious closet space.

Not sure where to start? Don’t stress! We’ve put together a handy guide featuring the only five pieces you’ll ever need to stay stylish for years to come.

How to build a timeless capsule wardrobe

(Credit: Seed Heritage) 01 Seed Heritage Core Neat Tee $49.95 at The Iconic Arguably the most versatile comfort piece in any closet, a white T-shirt goes with anything – pants or a skirt. Key Features: 100% cotton material

Round neck, short sleeve design

Classic and comfrotable fit Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 02 H&M Linen Blend Blazer – Beige/Check $99.99 at H&M The humble blazer works for every day of the week. Style with tailored pants for work or swap with jeans for a casual look. Key Features: Double brested design

Woven fabric

Shoulder pads

Buttons on front and cuffs Shop Now

(Credit: Levis) 03 Levis Women’s Baggy Dad Barrel Jeans $159.95 at Levis A staple worn through generations, add a medium-to-deep blue shade of denim jeans to your rotation – perfect for all year round! Key Features: Mid rise, loose fit design

Curved leg for a relaxed fit

Knee darts

100% cotton material Shop Now

(Credit: Uniqlo ) 04 Uniqlo Satin Skirt $59.90 at Uniqlo Keep warm by pairing a midi skirt with a fluffy knit, or style it up with a chic satin tank for a party-ready fit. Key Features: Includes underskirt

Elastic waist

Elegant satin material Shop Now

(Credit: Uniqlo ) 05 Uniqlo AIRism Cotton T Dress Short Sleeve $49.90 at Uniqlo Rock a T-shirt dress with sneakers for an effortless, toned-down summer look, or layer it up with boots and a coat for cooler days. Key Features: Comfortable AIRism fabric

Crew neck design

Short sleeves with side pockets Shop Now