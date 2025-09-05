  •  
The only 5 pieces you’ll ever need for a timeless capsule wardrobe

Stylish and practical!
stephanie de nobile
Katie Holmes surrounded by capsule wardrobe clothing piecesGetty
Whether you’re looking to declutter or adopt a more sustainable approach to fashion, building a capsule wardrobe can save you time, money, and – most importantly- precious closet space.

Not sure where to start? Don’t stress! We’ve put together a handy guide featuring the only five pieces you’ll ever need to stay stylish for years to come.

How to build a timeless capsule wardrobe

seed heritage white t shirt
(Credit: Seed Heritage)

01

Seed Heritage Core Neat Tee

$49.95 at The Iconic

Arguably the most versatile comfort piece in any closet, a white T-shirt goes with anything – pants or a skirt.

Key Features:

  • 100% cotton material
  • Round neck, short sleeve design
  • Classic and comfrotable fit
Shop Now
H&M linen brown check blazer
(Credit: H&M )

02

H&M Linen Blend Blazer – Beige/Check

$99.99 at H&M

The humble blazer works for every day of the week. Style with tailored pants for work or swap with jeans for a casual look.

Key Features:

  • Double brested design
  • Woven fabric
  • Shoulder pads
  • Buttons on front and cuffs
Shop Now
levis womens blue jeans
(Credit: Levis)

03

Levis Women’s Baggy Dad Barrel Jeans

$159.95 at Levis

A staple worn through generations, add a medium-to-deep blue shade of denim jeans to your rotation – perfect for all year round!

Key Features:

  • Mid rise, loose fit design
  • Curved leg for a relaxed fit
  • Knee darts
  • 100% cotton material
Shop Now
uniqlo brown satin skirt
(Credit: Uniqlo )

04

Uniqlo Satin Skirt

$59.90 at Uniqlo

Keep warm by pairing a midi skirt with a fluffy knit, or style it up with a chic satin tank for a party-ready fit.

Key Features:

  • Includes underskirt
  • Elastic waist
  • Elegant satin material
Shop Now
uniqlo beige t shirt dress
(Credit: Uniqlo )

05

Uniqlo AIRism Cotton T Dress Short Sleeve

$49.90 at Uniqlo

Rock a T-shirt dress with sneakers for an effortless, toned-down summer look, or layer it up with boots and a coat for cooler days.

Key Features:

  • Comfortable AIRism fabric
  • Crew neck design
  • Short sleeves with side pockets
Shop Now
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

