This expert’s guide to decluttering in the spring is a real game-changer!

Freshen up your space with these tidy tricks.
stephanie de nobile
As we bid farewell to winter and step into spring, there’s no better time to give your home a spruce-up.

But between work, social events and everyday life, finding the time to clean and declutter can feel impossible.

To make the process easier, we spoke to Jordana Thirlwall, interior designer and co-founder of Super Easy Storage, who shares manageable ways to declutter the home – sans stress!

1. Start small when decluttering

“Don’t overwhelm yourself by attempting to tackle the entire job in one day,” says Jordana. “Break it down into small, manageable tasks.”

To lighten the load, it’s a good idea to delegate between family members.

Who doesn’t love a chore board?

spring cleaning
Having a plan sets you up for success. (Credit: Supplied)

2. Set realistic goals for the spring

“It’s easy to work towards a timely goal. ‘I will finish decluttering this room by the end of today,’ is an example of a goal you can set for yourself,” says Jordana.

“And obviously reward yourself once you do complete the goal.”

Nothing motivates us more than a reward at the finish line!

3. Learn to let go of clutter

There’s a fine line between keeping things for nostalgia and becoming a hoarder.

“It can be tempting to keep things ‘just in case’ or due to sentimental value,” says Jordana.

“Ask yourself, ‘Would I buy this again today?’ Chances are, the answer will probably be no.”

If you have a hard time letting go, store items  away in a container out of sight or consider a storage unit.

If months go by and you haven’t thought about them, it may be time to let go!

spring cleaning
Consider donating clothes, accessories, and everyday household items you no longer use. (Credit: Supplied)

4. Donate what you no longer need

Jordana recommends giving any possessions you no longer need to a new life. Your unwanted items can be another person’s treasure!

“Many items, including toys, books, and clothes, can be easily donated and repurposed,” she says.

5. Consider seasonal storage

“Not everything needs to be binned. For seasonal or sentimental items that you cannot part with (but don’t have space for), consider using a storage solution,” says Jordana.  

“At Super Easy Storage, people stow away winter coats, spare heaters, and any seasonal bulky items they don’t necessarily need in their living space for the entire year.

Enjoy a more spacious home without saying goodbye for good.”

spring cleaning
Storage solutions can fit your desired decor aesthetic for a more put-together look. (Credit: Supplied)

6. Don’t forget hidden nooks

Take this as your sign to clear out those random drawers or dumping areas.

“Even digitally decluttering can offer a sense of achievement,” says Jordana.

7. Change your mindset

“Positioning a spring declutter as a mental reset as opposed to a physical chore will no doubt help you tackle the job,” says Jordana.

“You’ll head into spring feeling lighter, brighter, and ready for the new season!” 

A clean home means a clear head and more time for you to enjoy the festive season and warmer months ahead.

The best storage solutions for spring decluttering

storage container

01

Inabox 38L Heavy Duty Storage Container

$16 at Bunnings

This heavy-duty storage container is perfect for spring decluttering! Store items in the garage (or a hidden closet that no one will ever see). It comes in various colours, but this creamy shade is a crowd-pleaser.

Shop now
storage ottoman

02

Cosy Teddy Storage Ottoman

Currently $169.99 at Temple & Webster

We’re not just done with the teddy furniture trend just yet – and can you blame us? This gorgeous three-tiered ottoman hides a secret storage space inside.

Shop now
stacking box

03

L.T. Williams Rectangle Stacking Bamboo Box

$9.00 at Big W

This stacking bamboo box is the perfect touch to any decorative shelves in your living space. It’s also a nifty spot for those necessary household items that just don’t fit the seamless aesthetic.

Shop Now
glass jar with spoon

04

Bamboo Glass Jar with Spoon

$26.88 at Amazon

Can you think of a cuter way to store your powders and sugar in the kitchen? Because we sure can’t! Whether it’s for your coffee, hot choccy, or whatever else you like, it’s the easiest way to store your go-tos and elevate your space at the same time.

Shop Now
shoe rack

05

Openook Bamboo Shoe Rack

$25.00 at Big W

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been guilty of tossing our shoes in various places that they shouldn’t be. This shoe rack is not only an organising underdog, but the bamboo touch keeps it light and not so stuffy. It also conveniently matches the bamboo box and jar – we love a cohesive look!

Shop Now
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

