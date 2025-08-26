This expert’s guide to decluttering in the spring is a real game-changer!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

As we bid farewell to winter and step into spring, there’s no better time to give your home a spruce-up.

But between work, social events and everyday life, finding the time to clean and declutter can feel impossible.

To make the process easier, we spoke to Jordana Thirlwall, interior designer and co-founder of Super Easy Storage, who shares manageable ways to declutter the home – sans stress!

1. Start small when decluttering

“Don’t overwhelm yourself by attempting to tackle the entire job in one day,” says Jordana. “Break it down into small, manageable tasks.”

To lighten the load, it’s a good idea to delegate between family members.

Who doesn’t love a chore board?

Having a plan sets you up for success. (Credit: Supplied)

2. Set realistic goals for the spring

“It’s easy to work towards a timely goal. ‘I will finish decluttering this room by the end of today,’ is an example of a goal you can set for yourself,” says Jordana.

“And obviously reward yourself once you do complete the goal.”

Nothing motivates us more than a reward at the finish line!

3. Learn to let go of clutter

There’s a fine line between keeping things for nostalgia and becoming a hoarder.

“It can be tempting to keep things ‘just in case’ or due to sentimental value,” says Jordana.

“Ask yourself, ‘Would I buy this again today?’ Chances are, the answer will probably be no.”

If you have a hard time letting go, store items away in a container out of sight or consider a storage unit.

If months go by and you haven’t thought about them, it may be time to let go!

Consider donating clothes, accessories, and everyday household items you no longer use. (Credit: Supplied)

4. Donate what you no longer need

Jordana recommends giving any possessions you no longer need to a new life. Your unwanted items can be another person’s treasure!

“Many items, including toys, books, and clothes, can be easily donated and repurposed,” she says.

5. Consider seasonal storage

“Not everything needs to be binned. For seasonal or sentimental items that you cannot part with (but don’t have space for), consider using a storage solution,” says Jordana.

“At Super Easy Storage, people stow away winter coats, spare heaters, and any seasonal bulky items they don’t necessarily need in their living space for the entire year.

Enjoy a more spacious home without saying goodbye for good.”

Storage solutions can fit your desired decor aesthetic for a more put-together look. (Credit: Supplied)

6. Don’t forget hidden nooks

Take this as your sign to clear out those random drawers or dumping areas.

“Even digitally decluttering can offer a sense of achievement,” says Jordana.

7. Change your mindset

“Positioning a spring declutter as a mental reset as opposed to a physical chore will no doubt help you tackle the job,” says Jordana.

“You’ll head into spring feeling lighter, brighter, and ready for the new season!”

A clean home means a clear head and more time for you to enjoy the festive season and warmer months ahead.

The best storage solutions for spring decluttering

