Zara and Mike Tindall seemingly confirm move to Australia

After years of speculation, Mike and Zara Tindall have hinted that a permanent move to Australia may soon be on the cards for them and their three children.

In a recent video shared to social media by musician Chilli Chilton to promote her new song 9,000 Miles, the couple lip-synced along to the lyrics.

Decked in red overalls, with a hard hat on his head, no shirt on, and a beer in hand, Mike mouthed along the lines “Problem 1, 9,000 f****** miles.”

The video then transitioned to a video of wife Zara, who lip-synched the lyrics “Two, it’s clearly more one-sided” while dancing around animatedly, glitter dabbed on her face.

Actor Jamie Dornan also made a surprise appearance in the clip!

The royal couple were dressed in full festival attire in the clip! (Credit: Instagram)

The royal fan favourites are currently attending Glastonbury 2025, which started on June 25th and will conclude on June 29th.

Tickets are notoriously hard to secure, with some 200,000 music lovers attending the world-famous event.

While it’s unknown how they were roped into being part of the promotional single for the song, the artist has a long documented love of Australia, similar to their own.

The song (which is due for release on July 4th) is also curiously about being in love with someone who lives in Australia, some 9,000 miles away from the United Kingdom.

While Zara and Mike can’t relate to that aspect of the song, many royal watchers suspect their participation in the video is an intentional nod to their love of the country.

Mike and Zara have spoken of their love of Australia on countless occasions over the years. (Credit: Getty)

The couple were last in Australia in January, where they attended the Magic Millions racing event on the Gold Coast.

Mike is due to return in July, where he will be visiting Melbourne to watch the British and Irish Lions squad compete against the Wallabies.

It is currently unconfirmed if his wife or children will be joining him, but we have our fingers crossed!

He and Zara first met in Sydney way back in 2003 at Manly Wharf Bar while Zara was travelling on a gap year and Mike was visiting as a Lions player for the Rugby World Cup. You can read more about their love story here.