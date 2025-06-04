In unexpected royal news, Mike Tindall has revealed that he is making his way to Australia!

The former rugby league player, who hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (GBR) podcast with Alex Payne and James Haskell, shared the exciting news on June 3.

He will be watching the British and Irish Lions squad compete against the Wallabies in the second test on July 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

And fans are being invited to join him at the game!

Mike Tindall is making the long journey to Australia to watch a game of rugby league. (Credit: Getty)

“Together with Visit Victoria, we’re giving away a TRIP TO MELBOURNE for the 2nd Test as the Lions take on the Wallabies – plus a VIP meet & greet with the GBR hosts! 🦁✈️,” he wrote in a joint post on Instagram with the official podcast page and Alex’s Instagram page.

As part of the giveaway, the winner will receive tickets to the game, return flights from the UK with five nights of accommodation, and additional perks such as a tour of the MCG, a hot air balloon ride, and lunch at a winery.

At the time of publication, he has not confirmed whether his wife, Zara, and their children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas, will be joining him.

Mike and Zara Tindall tied the knot eight years after they first met in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Australia has been a popular destination for the couple to visit over the years. After all, it’s where their love story began in 2003!

The future couple first crossed paths at Manly Wharf Bar in Sydney, where Mike was competing as part of the Rugby World Cup and Zara was travelling through on a gap year.

The rest, as they say, is history, and the pair began officially dating in 2004 before becoming engaged in 2010 and tying the knot in 2011.