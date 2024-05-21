Mike James Tindall was born and raised in Otley, Leeds. He is a former rugby union player who later became a member of the British royal family following his marriage to Zara Phillips (now Zara Tindall).

In 2022, Mike appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, being the first ever royal to join the line-up.

Prior to his extensive sporting career, Mike attended the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield while working in a fish and chip van after school to earn money.

Mike began playing rugby at the age of seven, while he was still in school. The team he played for was captained by his father and his three uncles were also part of the team…

Following his 18th birthday, Mike was picked up by the Bath rugby team, he then made his England debut at age 20, scoring a try in his first game.

Mike played rugby union professionally between 1997 and 2014, winning 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011. He captained his country’s team seven times throughout his career.

Mike was also a member of the England squad that won the World Cup in 2003.

Following his retirement in 2014, Mike has been coaching for an amateur club, Minchinhampton RFC, located near his family home in Gatecombe Park estate.

Mike was photographed at the world premiere of Six Nations: Full Contact in London on January 15, 2024.

How old is Mike Tindall?

Mike Tindall was born in Otley, West Yorkshire, England on October 18, 1978, making him just 45 years old.

Mike poses with his parents at a golf charity event hosted by Mike to raise money for the Matt Hampson Foundation and the Cure Parkinson's charity.

Who are Mike Tindall’s parents?

Mike’s father, Philip Tindall, used to be a banker for Barclays Bank. Philip now suffers from Parkinson’s, a serious brain condition that causes problems with sleep, pain, mental health, and movement. Philip began experiencing twinges in one of his hands in 2003, fast-forward two years and Philip was then diagnosed with the unfortunate disease. In 2011, Mike spoke with BBC about his understanding of his father’s disease.

“I didn’t really understand the process of how it deteriorated and how it could end up at that point and that’s the sort of one of the things I regret,” he said.

The worsening of Philip’s condition dates back to 2011, the year Mike and Zara got married. At the time of the interview, it was their 10-year wedding anniversary…

“It’s our 10-year wedding anniversary and it was that year that … through his Parkinson’s, his spine in his back is obviously curved, and then it caused problems with his discs and then he had to have a wheelchair at the wedding. He could walk some bits of it,” Mike told BBC.

Mike’s mother, Linda Tindall, used to work as a social worker, however, she later became a full-time carer for her husband as his Parkinson’s disease progressed.

Mike and Zara celebrated with 400 of their closest friends and family at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after the ceremony.

When did Mike and Zara Tindall get married?

Mike and Zara met in 2003 at the Manly Wharf Bar in Sydney, Australia and after continuous back-and-forth conversation, made their relationship official on April 27th, 2004. The two got married in the historic Canongate Kirk in Edinburg on June 30, 2011.

Where does Mike Tindall live?

Mike lives with Zara and their family in a peaceful corner of Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Mike and Zara's three adorable children photographed in 2022.

Does Mike Tindall have children?

Mike and Zara Tindall have three adorable children together. Their firstborn, Mia Grace Tindall, was born on January 17, 2014. Following Mia, the happy couple welcomed their second child into the world, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, on June 18, 2018. Their youngest, Lucas Philip Tindall, was born on March 21, 2021.

Are Prince William and Mike Tindall friends?

Prince William and Mike were friends even before Zara and Mike were together.

“I’d been [on] the England [rugby] team for a fair while, and [Prince] Harry and William always used to come into the changing room, so [my] mum knew I’d met them before,” Mike told Daily Mail in June 2011.