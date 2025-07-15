7 versatile blazers to get you from work to weekend

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you’re decluttering your closet or building a capsule wardrobe, one staple every woman should own is a versatile blazer.

A stylish solution to those ‘I have no idea what to wear’ moments, the humble blazer effortlessly elevates an outfit– and dare we say, makes you look instantly polished and professional.

Pair it with tailored pants for a chic office fit, or throw it over a T-shirt and jeans for an easy weekend look. The blazer truly does it all.

Oversized, fitted, relaxed, or double breasted, the style options are endless. But if you’re short on time, don’t worry- we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best blazers to suit every occasion.

The best Women’s Blazers to shop in 2025

(Credit: The Iconic ) 01 Aere Opal Wool Blend Relaxed Blazer $170 at The Iconic Effortlessly chic, this relaxed fit blazer features a subtle striped design and a wool-blend fabric for ultimate comfort. Shop Now

(Credit: Forever New ) 02 Forever New Maple Relaxed Blazer $159.99 at Forever New This sleek blazer with smarten up any outfit. It’s double-breasted design and lapel collar makes it ideal when going from the office to dinner. Shop Now

(Credit: City Chic ) 03 City Chic Rylie Satin Blazer- Chocolate $118.97 (usually $169.95) at City Chic Chocolate brown is the colour of the season and we’re loving this luxe satin blazer saturated in the rich shade. Dress it up with matching tailored pants or pair with a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers for a cool toned down look. Shop Now

(Credit: Target) 04 Target Classic Single Breasted Blazer $60 at Target Everyone needs a handy black blazer to pair seamlessly with every outfit and this single breasted style ticks all our boxes. Classic, sophisticated, and affordable. Shop Now

(Credit: The Iconic ) 05 Atmos&Here Elsa Jacket $119.99 at The Iconic A check print never goes out of style, and we’re loving this cosy blazer. Its warm colour palette can be paired with almost every shade for a trendy touch on a classic style. Shop Now

(Credit: Petal & Pup ) 06 Petal & Pup Rhodes Oversized Blazer- Espresso $129 at Petal & Pup Whether working hard in the office or sipping mimosas at brunch, this single buttoned blazer is guaranteed to be your next cosy companion. Its oversized design makes it easy for layering with a bold espresso shade for a splash of style. Shop Now

(Credit: Seed Heritage ) 07 Seed Heritage Crossdye Blazer in Wolf Crossdye $299.95 at Myer Who said grey was drab? This crossdye blazer is fully lined and made with a smooth wool blend to keep you cosy and looking chic. Shop Now