Festive fashion! Get the royal look this party season

As the holiday season approaches, Christmas brings an enchanting opportunity for royal women to showcase their flair and grace through their festive fashion wardrobe. As well as a time for celebration, the festive period is chance to revel in elegance and style. Fashion editor Janine Donovan takes some tips from the royal ladies on how best to master the festive fashion look.

Embrace the green and red

Style Queen, Rania of Jordan, makes dressing for party season a breeze in this Christmas green dress! Ally Fashion has you sorted for the best festive dresses in red, green or white!

Tie Belt Crêpe Dress, $59.99 at H&M

Queen Rania. (Credit: Getty)

Dresses are always a great low-stress option: simply style with bag, shoes & jewellery. Look for dresses that offer comfort plus style. Janine Donovan, Fashion Editor

LBD (Little black dress)

The little black dress has become a wardrobe staple of every stylish woman and the royal women know just how important it is to have one (or maybe two) LBDs to pull out in those emergency situations. Prince William and Harry’s cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer is a regular on the fashion red carpet

Myer has a variety of Little Black Dresses to suit all shapes and sizes. Shop now at Myer.

Lady Kitty Spencer (Credit: Getty)

Traditional Christmas colours are fun & festive, but don’t ever rule out the power & impact of a little black dress. Janine Donovan, Fashion Editor

Bold prints

Christmas doesn’t necessarily mean just sparkles and sequins. Bold prints and patterns can add a bit of fun to your party season look and royals like Princess Eugenie nail the bold look!

The Allora Mini Shirt Dress is the perfect number for a summer garden party. On sale for $139.99 at Sheike.

Princess Eugenie. (Credit: Getty)

Floaty skirts

Floaty skirts are not only flattering & comfortable, they breathe well and are cooler to wear if temperatures start to rise. Paired with a belt to give you the perfect shape. Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece oozes confidence in this bold, pleated skirt dress!

Forcast has a variety of skirts, but this blue and white printed midi-skirt gets our pick! Jayleen Midi Skirt $89.99 at Forcast.

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. (Credit: Getty)

