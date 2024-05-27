Princess Charlene of Monaco’s most fashion forward moments

Following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, the late Grace Kelly, Princess Charlene has a reputation for being a fashion-forward royal.
Well known for her effortlessly elegant and sophisticated style, the mother of two always dresses to impress during all her public engagements.
Donned in the latest designer fashion, the Princess of Monaco is often photographed in expensive outfits and accessories, money not being an obstacle to her stylistic choices thanks to the billion-dollar estimated net worth of the Monegasque royal family.
From her never-ending collection of winter wear to long, flowy dresses, tailored pantsuits, chic co-ords, and more, below we are taking a look at Charlene’s most iconic fashion moments.
The princess was a vision in red as she stepped out with her husband at the annual Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 26, 2024.
The billowing floor-length gown featured off-the-shoulder sleeves as well as a lattice of silver around her chest and neck.
On March 23, 2024, Princess Charlene made a surprise appearance at the Rose Ball in Monaco – an annual event that the 46-year-old hasn’t attended for a decade – where all funds raised go towards The Princess Grace Foundation.
Established in 1982 by Prince Rainer III of Monaco, the foundation is a charity organisation that supports emerging artists in theatre, dance, and film in the form of awards, grants, scholarships, and fellowships.
For the occasion, the blonde bombshell donned a sequined dusty pink disco-inspired jumpsuit with a v-neckline and long sleeves from Elie Saabm, complementing the look with a matching glittery clutch and dangling drop earrings.
To celebrate the 66th birthday of Prince Albert II, he and the Princely family met with Monaco residents.
For the occasion, the Monogasque royal wore a cinched ribber jumper dress in grey that once again proved her sartorial prowess.
The look was further paired with a pair of matching suede heels and pearl drop earrings.
Bracing herself against winter’s chill, the princess wore head-to-toe red (including her stilettos and beret) for the 2023 National Day celebration on November 19th, 2023.
After years of a signature blond bob, Charlene debuted her brand new brunette locks at the F1 Grand Prix on May 28, 2023.
To better platform her latest look, the royal wore a navy Akris gown that was accented with rainbow pleats and accompanied by a pair of Prada cat eye sunglasses.
This one-shoulder pale blue number stole the show in England as Charlene and Prince Albert attended a reception to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 5th, 2023.
Princess Charlene wore this festive green dress at the Red Cross Christmas gift distribution that was held at Monaco Palace on November 16th, 2022.
On October 1st, 2022 at the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Parison Fashion Week, Charlene made a surprise appearance in a sleek navy set that consisted of straight-leg trousers and a jacket with military-style shoulders.
On July 18th, 2022, Princess Charlene donned this pale blue ballgown by Prada with abstract floral embellishment and crystals to the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball.
The outfit was accented with the Flying Butterfly Necklace from Van Cleef and Arpels.
Wearing green at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17th, 2022, Charlene showed off her shoulders and arms in this flowing number by Lanvin that was completed with a ruffled hem and jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels.
With an adorable Princess Gabriella by her side, Princess Charlene wore this powder blue co-ord jumpsuit by Terrance Bray with puff sleeves and a back-to-front collar at the F1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on June 1st, 2022.
Alongside her husband, Princess Charlene dressed to impress at the 71st Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala that was held on July 26, 2019.
In what is arguably one of her most chic style moments to date, Charlene donned this retrofit Ralph Lauren tuxedo to the Princess Grace Foundation Awards that were held in New York City on October 16, 2018.
Just wow!
Attending the 69th Monaco Red Cross Gala Ball with her husband on July 28, 2017, Charlene shined in this glitzy embellished silver jumpsuit from Atelier Versace.
In an elegant white gown with floral embellishments at the Princess Grace Awards Gala on October 24, 2016.
On June 17, 2015, the royal stepped out in style as she attended a cocktail party to celebrate the 55th Monte Carlo TV Festival.
A vision in purple at a Ralph Lauren Collection Show held in Paris, France on October 9th, 2013.
With this sweeping silhouette, Charlene was quick to steal the show at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden on June 8th, 2013 at The Royal Palace in Stockholm.
The fawn-coloured gown was paired perfectly with a matching wrap and nude bag.
Proving that she can look just as good without the ballgowns, Charlene wore this halter-neck black singlet with matching slacks to the Lova World Images Closing Party during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2013.
In a surprise appearance, Charlene and Albert made their dapper debut as a married couple at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012.
For the special occasion, Charlene wore a partially sheer at the top, and cut-out back sleeveless, ivory Akris gown.
Considering the immense wealth of her husband, it came as no surprise that Princess Charlene would don a luxurious handmade gown by Giorgio Armani at her wedding on July 2nd, 2011.
Featuring a 66-foot veil and train that was embroidered with 60,000 crystals and mother and pearl teardrops, this look is undoubtedly Charlene’s most elegant.
Charlene opted to wear an Armani gown with long, dangling diamond earrings and a matching shawl to the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010.
Princess Charlene poses on the blue carpet at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS benefit gala on May 20, 2010 in Antibes, France.
We just love this ombre moment from the princess and the matching ruffle floral high neckline that she wore to the Monte Carlo Red Cross Ball on August 1, 2008.