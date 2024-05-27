Princess Charlene of Monaco’s most fashion forward moments

Following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, the late Grace Kelly, Princess Charlene has a reputation for being a fashion-forward royal.

Well known for her effortlessly elegant and sophisticated style, the mother of two always dresses to impress during all her public engagements.

Donned in the latest designer fashion, the Princess of Monaco is often photographed in expensive outfits and accessories, money not being an obstacle to her stylistic choices thanks to the billion-dollar estimated net worth of the Monegasque royal family.

From her never-ending collection of winter wear to long, flowy dresses, tailored pantsuits, chic co-ords, and more, below we are taking a look at Charlene’s most iconic fashion moments.