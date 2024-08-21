A history of royals wearing Australian fashion labels

The royals never leave the spotlight and when they step out in a new outfit, the whole world takes notice.

It’s a special moment when a royal steps out in clothes made by Australian designers…



From Dion Lee to Zimmerman to Collette Dinnigan, the royals have been spotted wearing Australian designers many times over the years. They seem to love our Australian fashion as much as we do!



Below, we gather the various times your favourite royals have worn Australian designers.

QUEEN MARY IN ZIMMERMAN

Queen Mary, August 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Queen Mary arrived for lunch at Skovpavillionen in Assens, Denmark, wearing a beautiful strapless linen midi dress by the Aussie designer Zimmerman.



The Veneto dress was covered with a beige Ralph Lauren blazer and an Etro belt.

ZARA TINDALL IN REBECCA VALLANCE

Zara Tindall, 2023 (Credit: Getty)

Zara Tindall looked stunning at a VIP breakfast in London on November 14, celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance, one of Australia’s leading fashion brands.

She wore the ‘Eva’ dress; a beautiful black dress with a cut-out back and pearl embellishment. The dress retails for $889.

ZARA TINDALL IN SCANLAN THEODORE

Zara Tindall, 2023 (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

At the 2023 Ladies Day of Royal Ascot, Zara stepped out in this French lace dress made by Australian designer, Scanlan Theodore.

The dress is said to retail for $1800.

KATE MIDDLETON IN BLUNDSTONE

Catherine Middleton, 2022 (Credit: Getty)

On a visit to Denmark in 2022, Princess Catherine (Kate) Middleton, was spotted wearing boots from the iconic Australian brand, Blundstone.

PRINCESS BEATRICE IN ZIMMERMAN

Princess Beatrice, 2022 (Credit: Getty)

At the 2022 Royal Ascot, Princess Beatrice was photographed in this floral Zimmerman dress. She wore the same dress earlier that year at the F1 Grand Prix at Bahrain International.



The dress is said to retail at $850.

QUEEN MARY IN SCANLAN THEODORE

Queen Mary, 2022 (Credit: Getty)

Queen Mary wore this gorgeous coral suit by Australian designer, Scanlan Theodore, to an event in the Netherlands in 2022.

QUEEN MAXIMA IN ZIMMERMAN

Queen Maxima, 2021 (Credit: Getty)

In 2021, for her family’s annual summer photo call, Queen Maxima wore this belted linen dress by Zimmerman.

QUEEN MARY IN SCANLAN THEODORE

Queen Mary, 2019 (Credit: Getty)

When attending the Danish Science Festival in 2019, Queen Mary wore this stunning outfit made by Scanlan Theodore.

QUEEN MARY IN MOSS & SPY

Queen Mary, 2019 (Credit: Getty)

On another occasion in 2019, on a visit to the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Queen Mary wore the ‘Clarissa’ dress by Moss & Spy.

QUEEN MARY IN MOSS & SPY

Queen Mary, 2019 (Credit: Getty)

In 2019, Queen Mary attended a Grand dinner at the Town Hall in Paris in this breathtaking dress made by Sydney-based label Moss & Spy.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN JAC + JACK

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

While visiting New Zealand in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was photographed leaving the Maranui Cafe in this coat by the popular Australian brand Jac + Jack.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN DION LEE

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

In 2018, Meghan visited the Government House in Melbourne wearing this memorable navy blue dress by Australian designer, Dion Lee.



The designer said the gown was custom-made for her.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN KAREN GEE

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

In 2018, on one day of her royal tour of Australia, Meghan was photographed with Prince Harry in Sydney wearing this classic white dress by Karen Gee.

The ‘Blessed’ dress costs $990.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN MARTIN GRANT

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

While on this trip, Meghan was photographed in Bondi Beach wearing a long summer dress by Martin Grant.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN JAC + JACK

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

And at The Pavilion Restaurant in Sydney wearing an Oroton bag, a black turtle neck from Jac + Jack, and jeans from Outland Denim.



Almost her whole outfit was from Australian brands!

MEGHAN MARKLE IN MARTIN GRANT

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

On many occasions while touring Australia in 2018, Meghan wore this beige trench coat by Martin Grant.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN ZIMMERMAN

Meghan Markle, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

Upon Meghan and Prince Harry’s arrival to Fiji in 2018, Meghan was photographed wearing this stunning cream dress by Zimmerman.

SOPHIE, DUCHESS OF EDINBURGH IN ZIMMERMAN

Countess of Wessex, 2018 (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

In 2018, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London wearing the ‘Whitewave Veil’ dress by Zimmerman.

Zimmerman seems to be a popular Australian brand with the royals!

KATE MIDDLETON IN ZIMMERMAN

Catherine Middleton, 2014 (Credit: Getty)

In 2014, Kate wore this beautiful white dress from Zimmerman while visiting Sydney.

QUEEN MARY IN CARLA ZAMPATTI

Queen Mary, 2014 (Credit: Getty)

In 2014, Queen Mary attended a dinner at Amalienborg Palace wearing this beautiful pink gown made by Carla Zampatti.

QUEEN MARY IN WILLOW

Queen Mary, 2013 (Credit: Getty)

In 2013, while in Sydney visiting the Sydney Opera House, Queen Mary wore this gorgeous white dress by Australian designer, Willow.

QUEEN MARY IN COLLETTE DINNIGAN

Queen Mary, 2013 (Credit: Getty)

Dating back to 2013, Queen Mary attended the wedding of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neil in Sweden in this vibrant red gown by Australian designer, Collette Dinnigan.

QUEEN MARY IN COLLETTE DINNIGAN

Queen Mary, 2013 (Credit: Getty)

Visiting the Sydney Children’s Hospital in 2013, Queen Mary wore a lovely frock by Collette Dinnigan.

KATE MIDDLETON IN COLLETTE DINNIGAN

Catherine Middleton, 2007 (Credit: Getty)

Taking it all the way back to the early 2000s… Back in 2007, Kate was photographed in this iconic lace cream dress by Collette Dinnigan at a book launch party.



Nine years later, Kate re-wore the dress to a garden party in Northern Ireland in 2016, it was too gorgeous to only wear once!